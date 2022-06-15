The Morning Briefing: Libs of TikTok—Over the Groomer Target and Doing God's Work

Top O’ the Briefing

The Libs of TikTok Twitter account continues to irritate all of the mentally unbalanced leftist types who deserve nothing but derision. True, the leftists are irritated by default, but Libs of TikTok supersizes the angst for them.

And it’s glorious.

Libs of TikTok gained notoriety in April when The Washington Post‘s in-house lunatic Taylor Lorenz tried to do a hit piece on the woman who created the account. That went horribly awry for the execrable Lorenz, only serving to make Libs of TikTok widely known and hugely popular.

Related: More Tears for Taylor Lorenz: Libs of TikTok Hits 1 Million Followers

You can imagine how that went over with the diaper fillers on the left.

Megan has a story about the consternation among the hyperbolic leftist fascists, including ongoing efforts by the Twitter Nazis to ban the account:

The Twerps at Twitter are conspiring to ban the account Libs of TikTok for reposting publicly available flyers about “family pride events” that have seen protesters show up in opposition to the public sexualization and grooming of children during “Pride” month all over the country. One of the events was a “drag queen story hour” that protesters interrupted at a library in San Francisco. The left has been breathlessly accusing Libs of TikTok of putting people’s “lives in danger” and calling the account owner a “domestic terrorist” for reposting publicly available information. “Chaya Raichik of Libs of Tik Tok is going to get somebody killed,” said Ari Drennen. “This account has gone from posting cringe compilations to target selection for domestic terrorists in like three months flat.” What the account is actually doing is posting video evidence and more of the gross grooming behavior targeted at children that are happening at “Pride” events across the country. If the people hosting these events are so sure they are appropriate and fine, then why would they care if more people know about them? The “Drag your kids to Pride” event in Dallas went over like a lead balloon, and protesters showed up to tell the parents bringing their kids to gay bars that there’s something wrong with them and rightly so. This is crazy. Why is it legal to have BDSM kink fetishists on the street performing in front of children?

Libs of TikTok isn’t running around the country outing these freak flag flyers — she’s only one person, after all. They’re pimping themselves online. Leftists keep insisting that they’re not really groomers yet they keep doing groomer things and proudly displaying them for public consumption on the internet.

But the problem is that Libs of TikTok shares that — once more, with feeling — public information.

The only way their tears could be sweeter is if Elon Musk finally does buy Twitter.

Let’s do this, Rocket Man.

