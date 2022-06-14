Biden’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Proclamation Painfully Lacks Self-Awareness

It feels like we barely go a week or even a day where we can’t help but question Biden’s mental fitness. In fact, on Tuesday, CNN’s Don Lemon (an administration ally) asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden has “the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think to continue on even after 2024.”

Jean-Pierre tried to laugh off the question, but there’s no doubt that even Biden’s most ardent cheerleaders realize he’s struggling to handle the job. Polls also show that Americans don’t have confidence in Biden’s mental fitness.

Yet there is his, making a fool out of himself almost daily, being carted around by White House handlers, who are constantly having to backtrack his statements — some of which nearly got us into World War III.

So one might think it was a cruel joke that the White House released a proclamation for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Tuesday.

“Elder abuse takes many forms, such as financial, emotional, physical, and sexual harm, including intimate partner violence in later life,” Biden says in the proclamation. “It often comes in the form of neglect, abandonment, or exploitation. […] All of us have a role to play in preventing elder abuse and ensuring that our Nation’s seniors are able to age with dignity.”

Can anyone honestly say that Biden’s rather public humiliations are dignified? Not at all. Last year I wrote that Biden’s presidency was voter-approved elder abuse. And it’s true. The worst part is that the White House is clearly very much aware of Biden’s diminished mental capacity and is doing everything possible to cover it up the best they can. Last year, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted that the White House prefers not to have Joe Biden taking impromptu questions from the media.

Biden has gone on vacation more than any of his predecessors. This was foreshadowed by his campaign regularly calling lids in order to keep him out of the spotlight and let him recharge his batteries. The media looked the other way, never once questioning if the man who couldn’t handle the rigors of a tremendously scaled-back campaign due to COVID-19 might not be able to handle the presidency.

Perhaps even worse is that his wife is an accessory to this elder abuse. She’s been observed repeatedly correcting, guiding, and shielding her husband. But in addition to being his handler, she’s been filling in for Joe, conducting official business despite having absolutely no political power. Last year, she went to Tokyo to conduct diplomatic meetings during the Olympics and represented the United States at the G7. Last month, she went on a six-day tour through the capital cities of Central and northwestern South America last month in a bid to save the Summit of the Americas.

Everyone around him knows that Joe Biden isn’t capable of being the President of the United States, but they just continue to look away and deny the reality that they are all committing elder abuse right out in the open. Sadly, only conservative media seems to be interested in calling them out for it.