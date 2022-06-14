Has Hunter Biden’s Laptop Just Revealed the Identity of Joe Biden’s Puppet Master?

The whole world knows that Old Joe Biden is not really the man in charge. Biden himself has made this clear on numerous occasions, with his many oblique references to getting in trouble if he deviated from the instructions he was given. But it has never been fully clear who is running this dumpster fire known as the Biden administration; speculation has run to chief of staff Ron Klain, Barack Obama, and others. Now, however, another name must be added to the mix: that of none other than Hunter Biden. In a Dec. 3, 2018 recording that has just been found on Hunter’s notorious laptop, Hunter Biden boasts about Old Joe: “He’ll talk about anything that I want him to, that he believes in.”

To be sure, Hunter’s statements may amount to nothing more the grandiosity of a crack haze, but he was quite convinced of his influence over his father, adding: “If I say it’s important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform. My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain, so it’s not going to be about whether it affects his politics.”

Hunter was proud of how much Old Joe admired him: “All those fears you think that I have of people not liking me or that I don’t love myself…I don’t fear that. You know why I don’t fear that? Because the man I most admire in the world, that god to me, thinks I’m a god. And my brother did, too. And the three of us, it was literally — I had the support to know I can do anything.” At another point, Hunter said: “Everyone thinks it, talks about how — ‘How can you be as good as your dad?’ ‘I’m better than my dad. You know why I’m better than my dad? Because my dad tells me I’m better than him, since I was 2 years old.”

Is Hunter Biden calling the shots in the White House? Someone is. Joe Biden has many times intimated that he is not the one who is doing so and that he knows this. In June 2021 at the G7 Summit, he said, “I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way.” Which staff member would upbraid the president of the United States? He didn’t say. At a press conference in Nov. 2021, Biden gave the impression that someone had directed him not to take too many questions: “I can take…I’m going to get in real trouble…this is the last question I’m taking.” Again, who would he get in trouble with? The press was unsurprisingly incurious about this question.

On Sept. 8, 2021, Joe announced, “I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room.” On Aug. 30, 2021, he told a reporter, “I’m not supposed to take any questions, but go ahead.” But when the question turned out to involve his catastrophic mishandling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said: “I’m not gonna answer Afghanistan now,” and summarily walked away.

Related: SMOKING GUN: Hunter Biden Paid Joe’s Bills, Joe Benefited From Shady Business Dealings

There is also evidence, provided by Joe Biden himself, that his press conferences are scripted and carefully directed. On June 19, 2021, he said, “I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on.” Who gave him the list? No one asked. He has referred to his list of reporters on other occasions as well; apparently, he knows what questions he is going to be asked, and has prepared answers ready.

During the same recorded discussion recovered from Hunter’s laptop, Hunter is asked if Joe Biden as president will discuss drug reform. Hunter answered with maximum bravado: “He’s going to talk about drug reform and any other things that I want him to.” He boasted about “my presence if my dad becomes president of the United States” and spoke about what it would involve “if you’re going to be involved in politics the way that I am, which is to choose to engage with my father in that life because I believe in what he does.”

Empty bravado? Maybe. But on Dec. 16, 2018, Hunter texted his psychiatrist, Keith Ablow: “Been on calls with Dad most of day. Talking what’s next with political team.” On Jan. 16, 2019, Hunter texted Ablow: “My dad asked me to be in a call at 7:30 re political decisions.” Three days later, Hunter entered this search item into Google: “I think I put too much baking soda in my mix with cocaine to make crack how do I fix it.”

Is this crackhead the real power in this administration? That would explain a lot.