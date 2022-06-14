The Only Thing Sicker Than Transgendering Your Child Is Bragging About It

It is a natural instinct for parents to be protective of their children. We want to keep them safe from those who would do them harm both physically and mentally. Sadly, the days of feeling confident that your kids are safe when they walk in the doors of their school are long gone — and I’m not talking about the risk of school shootings. I’m talking about the risk of teachers brainwashing kids with radical leftist gender theory.

Make no mistake about it, it’s happening.

School districts across the country have been hiding information about gender “transitioning” children from parents. PJM’s Megan Fox has reported on how this is happening nationwide in our public schools. Your kids are not safe from this, and some states are actively condoning it. Last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills into law that allow minors to hide abortions and transgender therapies or surgeries from their parents.

Many of us were horrified over Fox News’s recent story about a family that transitioned their daughter because she showed preferences for masculine attire before she could even talk and “came out” as transgender at just 5 years old. But the story wasn’t an exposé about the disturbing trend of parents letting their children destroy their bodies; it was a puff piece exalting the family for their “extraordinary courage” in telling their story.

“What extraordinary courage displayed by Ryland, his sister Brinley, father Jeff and mom Hillary. I want to thank the Whittington family for speaking to us,” Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas told Dana Perino. “It’s not easy, particularly at a time when transgender issues have been politicized. People are afraid of what they don’t understand, Dana. This family hopes their story will lead to more understanding, more acceptance, and ultimately, more love.”

Extraordinary courage? Seriously? As PJM’s Chris Queen reported, this family has been parading their 14-year-old daughter (who thinks she’s a boy) before the media and advocacy group at least since she was six. They’ve been treated like celebrities for the damage they’ve done to their child. Courage has nothing to do with it. As outrageous and shameful as Fox News’s puff piece was, the most disturbing thing about this is that these parents not only maimed their daughter, but they’ve been bragging about it for years.

Related: Parents of Mutilated Teenagers Speak Out About the Dangers of Transing Kids

Imagine mutilating your child before she’s even old enough to understand the consequences of what’s happening, and being so proud of yourself that you run to the media so you can bask in the glow of adoration from a chorus of people who care more about the movement than the wellbeing of your kid. Imagine being so desperate for validation that you would condone your child being pumped with hormones and turned into a modern-day equivalent of Frankenstein’s monster.

It is medically impossible for a person to change their sex. Plastic surgery and hormones don’t change a person from a boy to a girl or vice-versa. These so-called “treatments” are entirely cosmetic — and often fall really, really short of hitting that goal, either. Rachel Levine may have grown his hair out, but he doesn’t look like a woman. Eliot Page may have had top surgery, but that doesn’t change the fact that she is still a woman right down to her DNA.

It’s scary to realize how hard it is to protect our children from transgender propaganda because it’s everywhere. But it’s horrifying to know that so many parents ignore reality and allow butchers to experiment on their kids, and then have the audacity to brag about it.