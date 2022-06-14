Liar Liar, Narrative on Fire: Schiff and Cheney Get Clown-slapped for J6 Whopper

The January 6 Panel, which is made up of beltway dung beetles, including political shape-shifters Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Liz Cheney (Rino-WY), was called out for vomitously spewing another load of bull scramble.

Adam “Pinocchio” Schiff, the genius who squawked on CNN that he had seen evidence of Trump/Russia collusion but then sheepishly testified under oath that he had not, was blasted along with his skullduggery comrades for their latest lie by none other than the Capitol Police Chief.

FACT-O-RAMA! The January 6 Panel canceled this Wednesday’s episode of their televised circus show. #NoOneCares #FixInflationYouIdiots

Related: What? Even Rachel Maddow Isn’t Drinking the J6 Committee’s Kool-Aid

The Lie

The January 6 Committee lied when it “suggested” Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) brought J6 protestors on a “reconnaissance” tour of the Capitol on Jan. 5, and that the visitors were hoping to learn the layout of the Capitol in preparation for the mostly peaceful protest the following day.

The J6 Committee, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and vice-chaired by Cheney, sent a letter to Loudermilk stating the following;

Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021.

It continues,

The foregoing information raises questions to which the Select Committee must seek answers. Public reporting and witness accounts indicate some individuals and groups engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings, in advance of January 6, 2021.

Naturally, leftist lickspittle news outlets like Huffpo jumped on the story as though it were real. But according to Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, it’s not.

The truth is, Loudermilk simply gave a tour to some constituents.

Manger sent a letter to Rep. Rodney Davis, (R-Ill.), the ranking Republican on the House Administration Committee. In it, he stated there was no evidence Loudermilk led a super-secret info-gathering mission on Jan. 5. Just The News obtained a copy of the letter:

There is no evidence that Representative Loudermilk entered the U.S. Capitol with this group on January 5, 2021,We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious.

Loudermilk has been cleared, but is the damage done? Schiff is a reprehensible, quotidian lying flounder who swears by the old adage, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

Republicans are understandably sick of the fountain of grotty Democrat backbiting.

“All I can think of is, this is a Soviet-style propaganda trial, like a show trial,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) complained to Just the News. “They put this tape together using propaganda, selected words and clauses cut and pasted to smear the people they want to smear and to get the outcome.”

Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins also spoke with Just The News, and he wasn’t quite as nice.

I’m wondering how many of these political writers, The New York Times Washington Post, all these folks, are actually lining up to give the retractions? Let’s just be honest. They buy any narrative they can to impugn conservative congressmen, to malign Donald Trump, to make this event that they’re trying to pin basically on the conservative movement. And they’re willing to destroy lives, you know, really to do it without actually investigating, without reporting.

The Loudermilk smear is yet another whopper in a series of lefty lies, including Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, J6 protestors brought a gallows to hang Pence, and 21 lies written about Trump, as reported by Townhall’s own Kurt Schlichter.

Want to see more shameless Democrat buffoonery? Of course you do! Check out this quick video from my friends at “Jokes and a Point” and see just how shameless the Democrats truly are!