What? Even Rachel Maddow Isn’t Drinking the J6 Committee’s Kool-Aid

The January 6 Committee Hearings are just the left’s latest efforts to distract the public from the nation’s economic woes before the upcoming midterm elections, yet the made-for-TV event put on by the partisan committee has failed to impress even the most ardently leftist figures in the media.

Related: The Real Reason Why Fox Didn’t Air the J6 Show Trial (and Why CNN and MSNBC Had To)

NBC News’ Lester Holt conceded there wasn’t much new being presented in these public hearings. “A lot of these shots will seem familiar to people,” he observed.

NBC News Lester Holt on Pelosi's sham political witch-hunt, "a lot of these shots will seem familiar to people." Again there is NOTHING new here. This is just a desperate attempt by Pelosi to distract the American people. pic.twitter.com/j1bGXYCtsw — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 10, 2022

But perhaps even worse for the J6 Committee was that not even left-wing firebrand Rachel Maddow was buying their narrative. She even admitted that the Trump rally did not directly cause the breaching of the Capitol.

“Yes, there was a pro-Trump rally, at which the President spoke, and we can absolutely talk about all the things the President said there. But the idea that that rally is the thing that got out of hand and that somehow resulted in the breaching of the Capitol—that rally was very far from the capital, and the people who […] did the initial breach that allowed everybody else to come in, they never went to that rally.”

Even MSNBC admits President Trump and the rally had nothing to do with the Capitol breach! pic.twitter.com/sMGyHW3KcP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 10, 2022

I guess Liz Cheney and her left-wing buddies are doing an even worse job than they thought if they can’t even get Rachel Maddow on board. That’s embarrassing.