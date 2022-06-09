The Real Reason Why Fox Isn't Airing the J6 Show Trial (and Why CNN and MSNBC Must)

Tonight is the night—the prime-time airing of the Democrats’ show trial about the January 6 riot at the Capitol. I’m going to predict right now that the ratings for CNN and MSNBC, which plan to air the circus, will be even lower than their normal dismal numbers. The only people who want to keep rehashing it at this point are the unhinged lefties—and most of them are on the committee conducting the hearings. I’m not sure who’s left to watch other than their fellow travelers in the left-wing media.

Not surprisingly, the usual suspects are griping about Fox not airing the hearings.

Philip Bump at the Washington Post went to the trouble of counting how many times each network had mentioned the J6 events, even noting how many times each week they mentioned the House Select Committee. The left has been completely obsessed with the topic—hoping to prevent another Trump run for president or something—so of course they make mention of it more often.

Bump concluded:

In fairness, there is one more reason that Fox News might not want to air the Jan. 6 committee hearings. After all, imagine if one of the speakers casually mention Meadows’s text messages or the role of the Oath Keepers. Those Fox News viewers would be left trying to play catch up, wondering what was meant by these bizarre references to things that their preferred network had mentioned only occasionally or only in passing.

“In fairness.” These people wouldn’t know fairness if it hit them in the head. I’d venture to guess that conservatives know more about the events that transpired on J6 than liberals do. As a matter of fact, we’ve covered Meadows’ text messages extensively. See: here, here, here, here, and here. How many MSNBC viewers or WaPo readers know anything about the J6 “suspects” languishing in federal prison, in some cases being detained in abhorrent conditions, dealing with pretrial solitary confinement, medical neglect, and filthy water?

The dirty little secret that Bump and others of his ilk refuse to admit is that Fox, CNN, and MSNBC are all partisan networks. Every one of them. Anyone who can’t see that is being willfully ignorant or outright lying. CNN and MSNBC want the Democrats and their leftist ideology to prevail, and Fox wants the same for conservative ideals. Yet left-wing media outlets like the Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC continually perpetuate the myth that they are pure as the newly fallen snow and would never, ever, EVER stand for biased news, all the while laughing at their dwindling number of viewers who fall for the ruse.

The Democrats' prime-time show trial begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, but you don't have to go to MSNBC or CNN to see it. You can watch the circus right here with PJM's own Megan Fox moderating the play-by-play and fact-checking the farce in real-time. If her coverage of the Johnny Depp trial is any indication, it's going to be a hoot—must-see (not) TV.