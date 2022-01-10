Jan. 6 Prisoner Jacob Lang: Solitary Confinement Is the 'State of Medical Tyranny' in America

Jacob Lang has been sitting in the D.C. jail without a trial date for almost a year. Arrested and charged in the riots at the Capitol on January 6th, 2020 Lang and 40 others have been awaiting justice while living in conditions that are deplorable. Now, a new lawsuit has been filed that seems to corroborate Lang’s story of police brutality. Whether or not Lang gets to put up his defense remains to be seen, as the state seems reluctant to bring him before a jury of his peers.

Lang had been contacting PJ Media regularly over the last few months but was recently silenced by the jail after he gave an interview to Newsmax TV that was cut off mid-interview by the jailers. Since then he has been unable to make phone calls. This is the last full interview that I had with Lang before his communications were cut off.

