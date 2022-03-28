The Left's Never-ending Obsession With Impeachment

Less than 20 minutes after President Donald Trump was sworn in, the Washington Post declared that the campaign to impeach President Trump had already begun. It was neither the first nor the last time impeaching Trump was floated during his presidency, and just as soon as Democrats won back control of the House, they pursued their obsession.

There was also quite a bit of talk about invoking the 25th Amendment throughout Trump’s presidency, and there were reports that anti-Trumpers in the administration were considering it. Andrew McCabe even claimed in 2018 that DOJ officials actually discussed it, and Maxine Waters said she saw the 25th Amendment as a backup option in the event of a Trump reelection.

Democrats can’t stand losing at the ballot box, and they want revenge when they do. With Trump, it was impeachment. As for Republicans who questioned the results of the 2020 election, Democrats have been suing to disqualify them from being able to run for office. Now, the next frontier has become ousting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the hopes of giving Joe Biden a second pick before the 2022 midterms.

Earlier this month, Mehdi Hasan of MSNBC called on Democrats to impeach Justice Thomas. Hasan claimed that Thomas failed to recuse himself from cases very loosely linked to his wife’s political activities.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) echoed that sentiment on Twitter last week, following the revelation that Justice Thomas’s wife, Ginni Thomas, had texted Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, encouraging him to fight for former President Donald Trump and saying that the 2020 election was rife with fraud.

Are you done rolling your eyes yet?

Also for Our VIPs: 5 Dangerous Precedents Set by Democrats

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley blasted the left’s calls to impeach Thomas.

“The calls for Justice Thomas’ impeachment are entirely disconnected from any constitutional or logical foundation. Rather, the Thomas controversy shows how the impeachment mantra has become a raging impeachment addiction,” Turley tweeted on Sunday.

In an article on his website, he elaborated that Thomas has done nothing that resembles an impeachable offense.

“It does not matter that Ginni Thomas did not advocate the overthrow of the nation in these messages but rather the same type of legal and legislative challenges used in the past by Democrats,” Turley writes. “More importantly, she is not a mere extension of her husband. She has stressed that she and her husband keep their professional lives separate as do many such couples in Washington.”

Turley describes the calls for Thomas’s impeachment as “ludicrous” but added that “there is nothing laughable about the impeachment addiction fueling this frenzy.”

“People of good faith can disagree on the need of Thomas to recuse himself from certain Commission-related cases,” Turley added. “However, impeaching Thomas based on these grounds would expose all justices to the threat of politically motivated impeachments as majorities shift in Congress. That is precisely what the Framers sought to avoid under our Constitution.”

Will calls to impeach Thomas on such ridiculous and baseless charges gain steam while the Democrats still have the majority in the House? Who knows? The Democrat-controlled House was so desperate to punish Trump they impeached him twice. So if they think they can make a symbolic point via a futile attempt to impeach Thomas, I wouldn’t put it past them.

After all, Democrats have never met a black conservative they didn’t hate.