Insanity Wrap: California Is Officially a S***hole Country

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

.@wye_hill in N.C. canceled a reservation for a conservative group of moms. They were scheduled to enjoy happy hour at the brewery. This woman took credit for the cancellation and bragged on TikTok about using vague threats against the restaurant. https://t.co/ECu0vtHoxk pic.twitter.com/rNnchAVN4H — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing — which bills itself as “righteously good chef-driven bar food” — is the restaurant that canceled Moms 4 Liberty’s reservation.

I’m guessing they’re getting some blowback because Wye Hill’s Twitter account has been locked down.

But the worst part is “Katherine 4 Justice” and the smug superiority she feels for her despicable actions.

California: S***hole Country

The lyric of “I Am… I Said” has aged even worse than 1971 clothing fashion.

L.A.’s fine, the sun shines most the time

And the feeling is laid back

Palm trees grow and rents are low

But you know I keep thinkin’ about

Making my way back

In ’71, L.A.-based Neil Diamond was thinking of making his way back to New York.

In recent years, Angelenos and San Franciscans have been fleeing to places like Austin, Denver, or Miami.

But in increasingly pre-modern postmodern California, people are escaping to Mexico.

“I would say at least half are coming down from California,” Darrell Graham of Baja123 Real Estate Group said about real estate trends he has seen. “Suddenly the cost of taxes, the crime rates, the politics, all the things that people are unhappy with in California are are coming down to Mexico.” California is the second most expensive state to live in after Hawaii, according to Credit Karma.

At least Hawaii is well-maintained. Californians pay through the nose for everything, including government, but what they get for their money is “urban campers” and their state-sponsored opioid flea markets, rolling brownouts, raging fires due to poor forestry, crappy streets, high crime, defunded police, the occasional commie district attorney, and more.

Or should I say “and less?”

Plus: “The median price of a home in California is about $797,470, which only a quarter of the state’s households could afford in Q4 2021.”

It’s safe to say that with a typical home being out of reach of a typical Californian, there’s not really a middle class, as properly understood, left there — just like your typical Third World nation.

If we were somehow able to boot California out of the Union, it would fit under Donald Trump’s crude-but-correct “s***hole country” label.

Mexico — with its raging drug wars (more than 44,000 people murdered since 2007), infamously corrupt government, and often subpar infrastructure — is becoming preferable to progressively woke California.

“Sure, in Mexico I might get beheaded by a cartel thug,” you can imagine some Angeleno saying. “But my odds aren’t much better in L.A. and at least I can afford the rent in Ensenada.”

“And I hear the Mexican food there is pretty good.”

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Little girl kissing puppy dog ❤️💜😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/sWiBwUrdLw — taherfarhad (@taherfarhad1) June 10, 2022

Everything Is Racist

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Considering the racist origins of gun control — it was how post-Civil War Democrats kept freed blacks unarmed and defenseless — Congresscritter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (CPUSA-New York) might have a point here.

Except, as usual, she doesn’t.

Her remarks were in response to a bipartisan group of U.S. senators who released a framework of solutions that they were going to try to pass that included an enhanced review process for people under 21-years-old. “For buyers under 21 years of age, requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement,” the agreement said. “AOC tells me she is worried about the criminalization in the gun framework: ‘particularly, the juvenile criminalization, the expansion of background checks into juvenile records, I want to explore the implications of that and how specifically i’s designed and tailored,’” reporter Eric Michael Garcia tweeted.

The bad news is that ten GOP senators — enough to bust a filibuster — are in on the framework and will presumably vote in favor of whatever dog-vomit bill emerges from it.

The good news is that Professionally Dissatisfied Wokesters like AOC might sabotage the thing in the House because some unreformed post-juvenile sociopath might get his records examined on the very slight chance that someday he tries legally to purchase a firearm.

Sometimes, honestly, I just love watching the sausage get made — and then left out to spoil.

Quote of the Week

As our Quote of the Week, “Uhh…” isn’t exactly up there with Oscar Wilde.

But it — and the painfully long pause — really do say it all.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Presumption of innocence and all that, but as one drinker to another, Paul, you look lit.

And you’d have to be the craziest person in the world (this week) to think otherwise.

One More Thing…

If Biden and Trump were to hold a joint press conference, it might look something like this. pic.twitter.com/pPiqEmgaTC — Maze (@mazemoore) June 13, 2022

That’s the best minute and 41 seconds you’ll spend all day.

