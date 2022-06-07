Insanity Wrap: Biden Tells You It's Raining While…You Know…On Your Boots

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow capsule of news. Joe Biden has always been a liar, but just how bad he’s gotten at it is this week’s big crazy.

Plus:

I know Dave Weigel. Dave Weigel is not a friend of mine…

It isn’t about gay or straight, it’s about sexualizing children.

How did Hunter Biden not wind up with a dead hooker?

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Mom let’s her 7 year-old child choose to be non-binary but also says he’s too young to understand pronouns. So he’s too young to understand pronouns but not too young to decide to be non-binary. Makes complete sense pic.twitter.com/JRLkydQfZ9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

Moving right along…

Joe Biden Lies Only to Himself for Once

“My plans have produced the strongest, fastest, most wide-spread economic recovery America has ever experienced.”

Let me say this right off the bat: I refuse to allow my intelligence to be insulted by a man whose own intelligence is beneath insult.

There are fewer Americans with jobs today than there were before the lockdowns began in March of 2020. That’s according to Biden’s own Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Biden economy isn’t creating jobs. It’s still trying to recover them.

It looks like a recession might hit before we even get back to where we were before the pandemic.

Worse, real wages are down 20% from March 2021 — when Biden and the Democrats started printing “recovery” dollars by the trillions — to March of this year. Since then, the situation has only gotten worse. That’s according to Biden’s own Commerce Department.

Here’s former Obama chief economist Austan Goolsbee: Wages Are Growing Slower than Prices; Real Wages Are Down.

The Biden economy isn’t creating wealth. It’s destroying it — falling hardest on those who had the least to lose.

If what Biden has produced is a recovery, that must be rain on my boots.

A smarter President Biden [pause for laughter] would try for a repeat of Bill Clinton’s “I feel your pain” moment from 1992.

Of course, that was easier to get away with for Clinton, who’d rarely had two nickels to rub together (Bill’s big ill-gotten gains would come later) and was campaigning on welfare reform. It’s more difficult for Biden, who got rich peddling influence after a lifetime of suckling on the government teat.

Besides, Biden has no intention of changing course. So he can’t tell you he feels your pain and that he’ll try to do better. All he can do is lie.

Lie baldly. Lie badly. Lie ineffectively.

You can look at gas prices, your grocery bill, the substitutions and cutbacks you’ve had to make to feed and clothe your kids, your cratering retirement portfolio…

…whatever it is, it’s gotten worse under Biden.

People will hear Biden’s stupid lies and they’ll get angry.

I know I am. I hope you are. And I pray people take that well-earned anger to the voting booth.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

One of my favorite videos…

Good neighbors and dogs are a blessing

🐶🥰🙋‍♂️🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/dL0eh0bzPj — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) June 7, 2022

When you have a dog, there’s nothing worth getting too angry over.

Dave Weigel’s Month Off

I have no love for Dave Weigel, currently suspended without pay for a month by the junior high school clique running things at The Washington Post.

Weigel, you might recall, made a name for himself as a big fish in a small pond: A Tea Party-supporting young reporter. Then he accidentally outed himself — on video — as a Tea Party-hating hive-mind progressive.

Still, I feel sorry for him right now.

Back in the day, Weigel and I knew one another well enough to have a civil conversation or two at various conferences. He struck me then as an awkward guy without many real friends.

The last time I remember talking to him, he kept pestering me with minutia from one of the Reagan/Mondale debates. I have no idea why. I was just trying to enjoy cocktails and conversation with people who know how to hold both.

That awkward guy, trying so hard to fit in, is exactly the kind of guy who would retweet a joke like the one that got him in hot water.

But WaPo is held hostage by “by unwell, vindictive millennials” who “constantly reveal themselves to be deranged sociopathic freaks and neurotics,” as Glenn Greenwald put it.

Weigel’s an awkward guy who got off to a bad start by pretending he was something he wasn’t.

The only way to save The Washington Post would be to fire every single one of the psychotic Mean Girls who behave like exactly what they are.

Quote(s) of the Week

‘Nuff said.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

I might have to retire the Craziest Person in the World (This Week) category in honor of Hunter Biden, like retiring an MLB Hall of Famer’s jersey number.

Anyway, I didn’t watch the video. The Post’s description was all I needed:

A naked Hunter casually waves around a handgun and even points it at the camera while cavorting with a nude hooker in a swank hotel room, according to video provided to The Post by the nonprofit Marco Polo research group.

That’s more than anyone needed. Besides, if I want to watch a naked guy waving handguns around, I have mirrors.

(I’m kidding. Really.)

But do please notice that Hunter has his finger on the trigger of a loaded weapon.

Don’t tell me it isn’t loaded. Every gun is loaded.

The miracle is that the video didn’t end with Hunter on the phone with Mr. Wolf at 3 a.m., asking to help with a very special cleanup problem.

One More Thing…

I apologize for nothing.

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

