Leaked Internal Twitter Slack Chat: 'I Don't Think Deplatforming Libs of TikTok is Going to Cause a Mass Exodus'

The Twerps at Twitter are conspiring to ban the account Libs of TikTok for reposting publicly available flyers about “family pride events” that have seen protesters show up in opposition to the public sexualization and grooming of children during “Pride” month all over the country.

One of the events was a “drag queen story hour” that protesters interrupted at a library in San Francisco. The left has been breathlessly accusing Libs of TikTok of putting people’s “lives in danger” and calling the account owner a “domestic terrorist” for reposting publicly available information. “Chaya Raichik of Libs of Tik Tok is going to get somebody killed,” said Ari Drennen. “This account has gone from posting cringe compilations to target selection for domestic terrorists in like three months flat.”

What the account is actually doing is posting video evidence and more of the gross grooming behavior targeted at children that are happening at “Pride” events across the country. If the people hosting these events are so sure they are appropriate and fine, then why would they care if more people know about them? The “Drag your kids to Pride” event in Dallas went over like a lead balloon, and protesters showed up to tell the parents bringing their kids to gay bars that there’s something wrong with them and rightly so. This is crazy. Why is it legal to have BDSM kink fetishists on the street performing in front of children?

The only person getting death threats appears to be Raichik, who says she’s moved locations until the threats are investigated. Elon Musk has weighed in asking Twitter why they won’t do anything about this.

But Twitter has at least one mole who sent Libs of TikTok truly enlightening internal Slack chat messages from Twitter employees discussing banning the account. This conversation is exactly the way I pictured Twitter employees talking about us. “Like, I don’t get how this account, which exists solely to generate targeted violence at marginalized people, continues to be allowed to post,” says one Twerp. “But if we deplatform this account, we might erode trust in our platform from users who already think we’re irredeemably biased against conservatives,” says another.

“I mean, we successfully deplatformed Trump—I don’t think deplatforming Libs of TikTok is going to cause a mass exodus but I guess it may not be in our ‘fiduciary’ interest to enact a ban on a high profile account right now,” replies a Twerp.

“Trans people are being targeted for genocidal violence during pride month,” says another with no self-awareness or grasp on reality.

There has been no “genocidal violence” or any other kind of violence against any trans people because of Raichik’s posts, nor has Raichik suggested there should be. Her account and some others who are interested in stopping the sexual grooming of children and the oversexualized culture we are living in have tried to raise awareness of the shocking and disgusting things happening in the name of “Pride” across this country in front of children. Pointing out what bad things the left is doing to children is free speech whether the rainbow cult likes it or not. It would be pretty easy to make it stop. STOP INVITING CHILDREN TO YOUR KINK PARTIES. But what do I know? I’m just a normal person who thinks kids shouldn’t be exposed to dildos and stripping.

Elon Musk, who has been trying to buy Twitter, responded to the controversy by saying, “A platform cannot be considered inclusive or fair if it is biased against half the country.”

I hope Musk figures out the issues with the purchase and goes through with it. This country needs at least one social media platform where the truth can be told, and alternatives like Truth Social and Parler are not the answer. We need a big one with influence and reach in order to make a dent in the official narrative.

We should also all be asking ourselves why the rainbow cult wants to have their children’s pride events in secret. Why are they so embarrassed that these events are being publicized? Aren’t they sure that it’s appropriate and “family-friendly” as advertised? If so, why wouldn’t they thank Raichik for helping out with the publicity? Or are they terrified that Americans will finally sit up and realize there’s a fox in the henhouse and it’s after their kids?

Let me tell you what’s really going on in America. The safe spaces for children to be children where they are not exposed to adult sexuality or adult kink have disappeared. The library isn’t safe, the elementary schools aren’t safe, Disney World isn’t even safe, nor are cartoons or children’s programming, and now the entire month of June is unsafe for children to be out in public without encountering debauchery in the streets. Rational protective people who are gay and straight have had enough of this and are fighting back. This is not a fight between the gays and the straights. It’s a fight between normal people and radical groomers. (Spoiler: Normies win.) We are not going to let you do this to our kids. Period.

A new account on Twitter recently popped up called Gays Against Grooming that is speaking out against the crazy woke pride grooming. “Children do not belong anywhere near half-naked, kink-obsessed pride events. In a sane world, parents that drag them there would be contacted by CPS.” GAG tweeted that message out over a video of a mother forcing her reticent son to watch twerking pride-goers. Who are these parents and why are they like this? Stop abusing your kids with this adult crap!

Mike Harlow of the WalkAway Campaign told PJ Media, “This has nothing to do with LGBT people. We are simply being used as a gateway into entrapping kids into a radical ideology, turning them into both patients and activists. For many of us, this is not being done on our behalf or with our support. They are activating millions of gay Americans who will fight this poison with everything we have. It feels wrong because it is wrong.”

Accounts like Libs of TikTok provide an important service showing parents what’s really going on out there and the real dangers to kids inside the radical rainbow cult. Libs of TikTok and others who bring these events to public awareness should be given awards, not banned from social media. Will Libs of TikTok survive the planned purge? Will Musk finally pull through and buy Twitter and oust the censorious Twerps? Only time will tell.