The Morning Briefing: Like a Hobo's Bad Foot Odor, Pelosi Is Sticking Around

Things change at such a rapid pace these days that it’s often difficult to find things that are enduring. Constants are few and far between.

Unless one is looking at the practically fossilized ranks of leadership in the United States Congress.

When the Founding Fathers crafted the Constitution, not everyone lived and worked into their eighties. They couldn’t have foreseen the seat of the U.S. government resembling the Villages in Florida.

There has been a lot of speculation in recent months about whether Nancy Pelosi, the 81-year-old Speaker of the House of Representatives, would be seeking her seven thousandth term in office, prolonging a career that many of us believe had an expiration date that has long passed. Granny Boxwine had teased on more than one occasion last year that she might finally retire to her lizard ship in San Francisco and spare us any more incoherent rambling.

Looks like we’re not going to be so lucky.

My Townhall colleague Landon Mion has the bad news:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Tuesday that she will seek reelection to Congress in the 2022 midterm election. Pelosi said in a video posted to Twitter announcing her plans for reelection that Democracy is “at risk” because of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and GOP-led states passing election integrity legislation. “While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” Pelosi said. “Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. But as we say: we don’t agonize, we organize. And that is why I’m running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support. I’d be greatly honored by it and grateful for it.”

There are multiple layers of ridiculousness going on here, beginning with Pelosi’s aforementioned age. Forget term limits, a mandatory retirement age for legislators is really what this country needs.

The real laugher in her statement is that Pelosi thinks that she’s an integral part of the “democracy” that she thinks needs saving. Our Republic is in peril, but people of sound mind know that it’s Nancy and her commie friends who are threatening it.

Were her version of events at all reality-based, it’s a good bet that many Democrats in the House don’t think that she’s the answer to the problem.

It’s true that Pelosi has been the first or second most powerful Democrat in Washington for a couple of decades now, but if the Republicans have the kind of midterm success that they’re expected to and Pelosi wins reelection as she’s expected to it will be the second time that she presided over her party getting an electoral shellacking.

That doesn’t exactly add a sheen to one’s legacy.

Even more pathetic is the fact that Pelosi obviously thinks that the Democrats are going to have some success with her Jan. 6 kangaroo court and she wants to stick around to enjoy it. Like all of those involved in the Soviet-esque show trial, she doesn’t get that there are no people outside of D.C. or the coastal media bubbles who care.

In reality, nothing much would be made better if Pelosi didn’t run again. She’s from San Francisco, so she would no doubt be replaced by someone younger and even more commie than she is. Here in the 21st century there’s never a better Democrat waiting in the wings.

Still, let’s take a hard look at that mandatory retirement age.

In Pennsylvania, a snowstorm left this high school football team unable to practice. So their coach had an idea. He brought the team out and they shoveled the driveways of all their neighbors. They shoveled over a hundred driveways in two days. pic.twitter.com/RIs4RAKIXy — Goodable (@Goodable) January 25, 2022

