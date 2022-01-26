[Watch] Trump Appears to Say He's the '45th and 47th' President, Suggesting a Re-Election Campaign

Former President Donald Trump keeps people on their toes about whether or not he will seek re-election for a second non-consecutive term, but a new clip might have given his intentions away.

An undated, not-yet-verified video circulating on Twitter shows Trump on the golf course talking with others, and the man filming him prepping for his swing refers to him as “45th President of [the] United States.”

“45th and 47th,” Trump replied back.

His friends can be heard shouting “Yes” in agreement with one person even heard clapping on the audio.

While playing a round of golf,

Donald Trump says he’s the “45th and 47th” President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/t223Q8ziTD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 26, 2022

While his decision to run may have likely already been made behind closed doors, this might have been the ultimate Freudian slip, depending upon whether or not he knew somebody was recording.

There has been obvious speculation that Trump is considering running again, although he will be 77 at the time of the 2024 election. It is too soon to start campaigning, so it is tough to have a definite answer.

Many Republicans would still enthusiastically back the former president, but others would prefer someone younger, such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). If any Republican decides to jump in ahead of Trump in the 2024 race, that candidate would be forced to drop out or deal with swift low polling numbers if he decides to run.

As President Joe Biden’s approval continues to slide, Republicans will have both a solid shot at Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024 if they play their cards right.