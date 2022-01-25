The Delicious Irony of the Biden 'Recovery'

If you ask Joe Biden, no other president has done a better job with the economy than he has. For months now, he’s been rambling on about how inflation isn’t really happening, or that it’s a good thing, or how his policies have allegedly created millions of jobs.

“We added 6.4 million jobs last year. That’s the most jobs in any calendar year by any president in history,” Biden said earlier this month. “How? The American Rescue Plan got the economy off its back and humming again — and 200 million vaccinations got Americans out of their homes and back to work.”

The White House similarly claims that under Biden, “the economy has created more jobs per month than under any other President – ever.”

Fact check: Not true!

The truth is that nationally, we’re still recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, our nation hasn’t yet recovered the jobs lost from the shutdowns. So, the dirty little secret that Biden doesn’t want you to know is that his policies haven’t created any new jobs at all. None. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

Recovery is happening, but we still have a long way to go. Jobs are coming back — as they were always expected to — but not because of anything Joe Biden has done. So far, only four states have seen a full recovery of the jobs lost during the COVID recession: Texas, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah.

All of these states have Republican governors.

Is this just a fluke? It must be, right? After all, Biden is our economic savior. His economic policies are the bestest, awesomest, most scrumdiddlyumptious policies ever. Those red states recovering all their jobs is just a fluke.

Spoiler alert: it’s not. In fact, of the 20 states that have recovered the most jobs from the pandemic, 16 have Republican governors, and 4 have Democrat governors. However, it should be noted that two of the states with Democrat governors are actually red states.

NEW: 16 of the top 20 states for jobs recovered from the pandemic are led by Republican governors pic.twitter.com/iiq3wYCwIN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2022

Joe Biden has been at odds with red-state governors from the beginning, attacking their efforts to keep their economies open despite his COVID restrictions. The jobs they lost during the pandemic shutdowns of 2020 have since come back, due to the lockdowns ending. And despite Biden’s attacks, COVID has hit blue states just as hard, if not harder, than freer red states.

That aside, it’s hard not to appreciate the irony of Joe Biden taking credit for creating jobs lost in the pandemic, jobs which have been recovered mainly by the red states he attacks regularly. It’s bad enough he’s claiming to have created jobs that are actually just jobs recovered from the shutdowns — jobs that were expected to come back regardless of any economic policies enacted. So, how can you not laugh? Biden wouldn’t even be able to lie about how great of a job he’s done if he wasn’t relying on the pro-freedom states that he is regularly at odds with leading the way in that recovery?

You can’t make this stuff up.

Joe Biden should be personally thanking Republican governors for giving him the opportunity to lie about his economic record.