Is The Biden 'Recovery' Leaving Black America Behind?

Despite a disappointing December jobs report, Joe Biden rushed to pat himself on the back because, while the nation didn’t add nearly as many jobs as expected, the unemployment rate went down.

While the end of the COVID lockdowns has spurred significant job gains, black Americans have been left behind in the recovery.

“According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Black unemployment rose from 6.5% to 7.1% while that of other groups (Hispanic, White, Asian) fell,” reports Fox Business. “Overall, the U.S.’s unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from 4.2% with what’s being described as a ‘disappointing’ added jobs figure of 199,000.”

While most demographics have seen consistent drops in unemployment with the easing of COVID restrictions, black unemployment has not. “Starting with the highest rate of unemployment across all groups with 9.8% in February 2021, Black unemployment saw drops and rises several times – most notably a dip in July that saw the rate drop 1% to 8.2% before rising to 8.7% in August while other groups all saw a drop again.”

Black Americans similarly struggled to regain employment under Obama. The Trump economy, however, saw significant gains for everyone.