WATCH: Mexican Drug Cartel Modifies Drone, Drops Bombs

What will those wily drug cartels think of next? This video makes me glad I don’t work for the U.S. Border Patrol.

The two-minute, 19-second video was posted on Monday to Funker530.com, a website owned and operated by combat veterans. It is footage recorded by a modified drone as it hovers directly over a small encampment and drops several small bombs. The first round of explosions is just occurring at the beginning of the video, after which half a dozen or so figures can be seen running from the target area. The drone then drops three more bombs, which also detonate upon impact. Then the drone surveys the area for perhaps half a minute more before it either malfunctions or is struck by something, and it spins wildly for another minute before the video ends.

The video’s poster goes by an obvious pseudonym (Will Killmore) and describes himself as a decorated airborne combat vet who then trained to become a journalist. He writes that reports indicate the drone was operated by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. “Killmore” claims that drone mods were first pioneered by ISIS in Iraq and Syria, but this one was unusual because it was capable of dropping several of the petite bombs at once.

Watch the video of the bombing attack on Funker530.

Funker530 describes its mission on its Patreon page as striving to “bring the public an unfiltered view into conflicts unfolding around the globe.” The group says, “Our veteran writers do their best to use their experiences to analyze and translate footage so that the general public can better understand the world outside of their bubble.” Funker530 is trying to archive combat footage, which it calls “crucial pieces of history,” that it says Big Tech social media platforms delete every day. “We have been told by YouTube that they may be deleting our YouTube channel within the next 30 days, which will destroy the largest archive of combat footage from Afghanistan and Iraq. As far as the rest of the world is concerned, those specific events will have never occurred,” warns Funker 530.

This Twitter post from Jan. 13 shows the portion of the video where the second round of bomblets is dropped:

This is unbelievable! Mexican drug cartel uses drone equipped with mini bombs to attack the camp of an other drug cartel (to destroy the drug storage). pic.twitter.com/T9U4yH1IoM — Info Warrior – 1821 (@InfoWarriorNews) January 13, 2022

On New Year’s Day, U.S. Border Patrol agents were fired upon by criminals situated across the Rio Grande in Mexico. Luckily, no one was injured, although the agents’ vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes. Border agents already face plentiful dangers from drug smugglers, human traffickers, and aggressive migrants to begin with. The cartel-launched drone strike in the video reportedly occurred in the southwest of Mexico, but it’s only a matter of time until the new tech makes its way north to add to the chaos and danger at Biden’s dysfunctional border.