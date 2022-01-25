Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Jan. 17—Jan. 23, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

We’re BAAAAACK.

After a bit of a hiatus, our weekly romp through the Op-Ed nuthouse is back, my friends. Let’s jump right in.

1. In Medicine, a Lack of Courage Has Helped Put Roe in Jeopardy

The annual March for Life happened last week and that always brings out the panic “journalism” from the pro-abortion ghouls in the mainstream media. This particular offering trots out the canard that abortion providers in the United States are always in imminent danger of being victims of pro-life “terrorism.” The author of this guest essay is the proud son of a doctor who performed abortions, and the point that he eventually gets to is that the real problem is that not enough American physicians made the termination of pregnancies a part of their daily routines.

First, I have long been told by leftists that men aren’t allowed to have opinions on abortion, so I don’t know where this guy gets off sharing his feelings.

Second, the notion that we suffer as a society because the medical community didn’t fully embrace abortion is bat-you-know-what-crazy. Leftists have been trying to sell abortion as garden-variety “health care” ever since Roe. It’s worked for them. Planned Parenthood set up a nationwide chain of abortion mills that Democrats continually swoon over and laud as providers of “women’s health.”

There were too many MSM articles like this to count last week. The liberal mouthpieces in the media never shirk their pro-abortion lobbying duties:

Find someone who loves you the way the mainstream media loves killing babies. https://t.co/fWmbwAS4J8 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 25, 2022

Let’s hope their panic is justified this time.

2. Why a Blue City Is Feeling the Blues

The Dumbest Nobel Laureate in history is back with another of his patented awful hot takes. It’s often stunning to see how much Paul Krugman can miss and/or get wrong in one of his columns. This one is so all-over-the-place that I almost want to send him a Ritalin care package.

Early in the column, Krugman gives New York City’s vax passport approach a glowing review while completely ignoring the fact that it’s a real Jim Crow 2.0 problem for minorities. He then takes a gratuitous dig at Florida, no doubt because coastal bubble libs wake up every day in a DeSantis-induced Sunshine State panic.

He eventually meanders near what seems to be his point: the real problem in Manhattan is that the Wall Street people make all the money and now that a lot of them work remotely, they’re not buying sandwiches and stuff.

No, really.

He actually admits that taxes are high and regulation is a problem but neither gets much in the way of blame from him:

… but while New York’s taxes are indeed high, there’s not much evidence that they’re driving high-income residents away.

Yeah, genius, high taxes are never a problem for people who make a lot of money. That’s why famous entertainers can afford to be liberal.

It would be fun if Krugman were forced to go out and sell this “Wall Street bad guys” story to people in the street. Sure, he’d pick off a few low-info types but the average person paying $3K a month for a 500 sq. ft. studio above a colony of rats in Manhattan isn’t mad at Goldman Sachs about his rent.

3. Your Kid’s Existential Dread Is Normal

Now that even the most hardcore mask/vax Nazis are being forced to admit that lockdowns and remote learning have done a number on the nation’s schoolchildren, The New York Times is here to comfort you with the knowledge that, hey, the kids are supposed to be miserable.

Liberals love to tell stories about their self-aware, precocious children. The standard template for this fever-dream fiction uses kids that are between the ages of five and eight.

This author has a 9-year-old (I’m taking her word) and the column begins with so much b.s. that I’m surprised there weren’t flies buzzing about it when I clicked the link:

My 9-year-old daughter’s existential crises hit at night. About once a month, she’ll wander into our room after bedtime full of unanswerable questions about her own place in the universe. “Why are we even here?” she’ll ask us. And this tends to happen after 10 p.m. on a weeknight, when her dad and I are least capable of giving her a vaguely satisfying answer. It’s a genuine reflection of the way her mind works, even if it’s also a bedtime stalling tactic.

Yeah, none of that happened.

I’m comfortable in assuming that the biggest problem this kid has in her life is that her socially constipated, self-righteous mother won’t shut her yap about the pandemic.

PostScript: How Biden can fix his presidency

I was tempted to only respond “LOL” to this. Another thing that the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been forced to admit is that this whole Joe Biden puppet presidency isn’t going well. However, each article that examines that reality manages to completely avoid, well, reality. This particular column is from WaPo‘s editorial board and it begins in a fashion that lets you know it’s completely devoid of seriousness:

To be clear: Americans should be grateful every day that Mr. Biden is in office rather than former president Donald Trump and the band of incompetents who used to run the government.

I don’t know who the members of the board are but I guarantee that they were all wearing cheerleader outfits on that Zoom call.

This was fun. It’s good to be back. See you next week!