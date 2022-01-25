Podcasts
Premium

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Joe Biden Is Killing All Our Favorite Celebrities

By Stephen Kruiser Jan 25, 2022 9:08 PM ET

If you grandfather in the last week of 2021 — and I am — it’s been a rough start to the year with the loss of several celebrities who were beloved by the American public.

Quarterbacks and presidents always get all of the credit or all of the blame for things.

Hey, I’m just playing by society’s rules here.

via GIPHY

Since I am a comic, this is mostly about the double whammy of losing Bob Saget and Louie Anderson so close together. Both have been fixtures since I first began going on the road way back in the day.

I also ponder my own mortality and get to the bottom of what those old “internet cafes” were really about.

It’s a real eye-opener.

Also, my hair is back that awful “pervy professor during office hours” length. I’m heading over to the university now.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice