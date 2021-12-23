The Morning Briefing: Libs Need Rehab for Their COVID Panic Porn Addiction

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. There’s enough Jell-O loaf for everyone in the rumpus room.

This country was already headed to a long period of bitter partisan divide before the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu visited our once-free shores. This plague has laid bare some differences that may very well be irreconcilable.

A friend texted me yesterday, expressing her frustration with the way so many people are willing to roll over obediently each time the COVID panic tyrants ratchet up a new round of fearmongering. We commiserated for a bit, then I said, “At this point, 30 unarmed Canadians could walk across the border and occupy the country.” I know that Canada is reacting to the panic the same way so some suspension of disbelief was necessary there, but you get the point.

We’ve all been acknowledging that the tyrants don’t want the COVID panic to go away but I sincerely believed that the people who have been most afraid wanted there to be something resembling an endpoint to this mess.

Now it feels like the fear of all things pandemic might be an addiction that they have no desire to quit.

Mr. Green wrote a column yesterday that perfectly illustrates the overwrought attachment to pandemic panic that American leftists have:

Thanksgiving “was the last day I felt relatively unworried about Covid-19,” writes CNN’s Chris Cillizza in a mawkish column that might be funny if it weren’t so pathetic. “Since the word ‘Omicron’ entered our lexicon,” Cillizza whined, “every day has been filled with varying levels of stress.” You know omicron, don’t you? It’s the even-more contagious variant currently making the rounds. An omicron infection presents as a bad cold or a mild flu — when it presents at all. Much to my personal delight, the not-at-all-deadly omicron variant is crowding out the not-very-deadly delta variant, representing 73% of all new cases nationwide. That’s progress. Nevertheless, Crybaby Chris says he’s plagued with “health anxiety and compulsive behavior” that make him “a terrible person to be tasked” with “trying to weigh the proper balance between risk mitigation and, well, living our lives.” Cillizza feels “emotionally raw” because “everything from anger to exhaustion to resignation sits heavier on me now than it did at that Thanksgiving dinner.”

It’s nigh on impossible to take any of that seriously. Yes, liberals tend to be emotional weaklings. That’s what attracts them to the “government as paternalistic caregiver” ideology, after all.

Cillizza has been one of the worst of the worst in mainstream media for a long time but this almost makes me feel sorry for him. It’s like he can’t function without finding nothingburgers to be terrified of.

The toxic combo of political tyrants looking for the flimsiest of reasons to exercise excessive power and millions of fear addicts who keep saying, “Please sir, may I have another?” is rapidly eroding freedoms that once seemed almost unassailable.

Until next November the best the rest of us can do is live our lives without being spooked by every COVID shadow that the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media won’t shut up about.

I think I’m even going to have a panic-free merry Christmas along the way.

Merry Christmas to all!

Everything Isn’t Awful

Animals at Colombia’s Cali Zoo tear open their Christmas gifts, containing their favorite food pic.twitter.com/SvlIOWNzYc — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2021

Britain’s Smallest House Has 16 Square Feet of Floor Space

