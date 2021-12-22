About That Guy in Texas Who Supposedly Died of Omicron...

“Public officials and media reported that a man in Texas became the first American to die from the Omicron,” reporter Dan Cohen reminds you, but it “turns out that’s not true.

Cohen talked to the Harris County Public Health Department and uploaded a recording to Twitter.

“We can’t confirm the patient died of COVID,” HCPH’s Martha Marquez can be heard saying, “but we can say that he was omicron positive at the time of his death.”

Again, we’re faced with the huge distinction of dying with COVID versus actually dying from COVID.

Marquez said that epidemiologists looking at the deceased man’s records “cannot say that COVID was the absolute cause of death,” after what she described as a “very meticulous investigation.”

The deceased reportedly had more than one comorbidity.

Recommended: YOU CAN ACT LIKE A MAN! CNN’s Chris Cillizza Melts Down Over Omicron

Cohen also reminds readers that “The first person to wrongly claim that the man died of the Omicron variant was the county’s chief executive,” Democrat Lina Hidalgo. “Why did none of the media outlets that echoed Lina Hidalgo’s incorrect statement bother to check with the Harris County Public Health Department?” he also asks, certainly rhetorically.

The omicron variant currently represents 73% of new COVID cases, just weeks after first showing up on our shores.

Deaths are a lagging indicator, but with so many cases reported, if omicron were at all deadly we wouldn’t be arguing over the fate of one poor soul in Texas.

But the Democrat-Media Complex — in this case represented by Hidalgo and parroted by CNN and other “news” outlets — needs to keep the nation in panic.

Just like when Presidentish Joe Biden warned last week that the nation faces “a winter of severe illness and death.”

Sorry, but I’m not going to panic over a virus that presents as a bad cold or a mild flu bug — when it presents at all.