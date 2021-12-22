Biden Wants Schools Open; His Teachers' Union Allies Disagree

In case you haven’t noticed, schools are closing again. This, despite Joe Biden saying that all the money we keep spending to make schools safe should allow them to stay open.

Reason.com:

“For example, last year, we thought the only way to keep your children safe was to close our schools. Today we know more, and we have more resources to keep those schools open. You can get 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated, a tool we didn’t have until last month. Today we don’t have to shut down schools because of a case of COVID-19.”

But the schools are shutting down, often with little notice for parents and mass confusion for everyone else.

He reiterated the point later in his speech.

“Look, the science is clear, and overwhelming. We know how to keep our kids safe from COVID-19 in school. K through 12 schools should be open. And that safety is increased if schools require all adults who work in the schools to get vaccinated, and take the safety measures that the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has recommended, including masking.

Vaccines, masks, tests — it should be enough to keep the schools from shutting down, right?

Wrong. Despite $197 billion in extra aid to schools to deal with COVID, there continue to be spot closings of schools — sometimes for a couple of days, sometimes for a couple of weeks.

It depends on how influential the local teacher’s unions are.