Hmm … Is Durham Planning to Charge Team Hillary?

Democrats’ and Republicans’ prosecutorial styles are as different as night and day.

Democrats announce their (plainly political) intentions ahead of time — “We will impeach Donald Trump” or “We will disqualify Brett Kavanaugh” or “I will indict Donald Trump” — then convene massive investigative bodies (on the taxpayers’ dime) of partisan lawyers and politicians to search for a prosecutable crime. The investigation is milked for everything it’s worth, featuring weaponized DOJ no-knock midnight raids, leaks a-plenty, and media accomplices to publicize every insinuation, humiliation, and accusation. Even if no real crime is ever found in the end (and it seldom is), Democrats will nonetheless continue with their announced plans, such as twice impeaching the most-investigated president in history. And in the process, they will have made life hell for their political enemies as well as anyone who ever gave them the time of day — which was probably the point all along.

Republicans, on the other hand, don’t convene special investigations unless the evidence of a crime is already smacking everyone in the face. But rather than talk constantly to the media and keep the story alive as a constantly present narrative, people investigating Democrats drop quietly into the background and do their work unobtrusively, only surfacing to comment when they’ve actually found something worth prosecuting.

Which brings us to the Durham investigation of the Russia Collusion Hoax that the leftwing establishment perpetrated against President Donald Trump. From the moment the man came down the golden escalator to announce his intention of running, he was plotted — and acted against — with the full force of the federal government and the legacy media. After years and millions of dollars were spent on the corrupt Mueller probe, it turned out that the only crimes were apparently committed by Democrats abusing their authority. And Special Counsel John Durham and his team have chugged away quietly in the background ever since.

Last month, a Virginia grand jury indicted Igor Danchenko on five counts of making false statements. Danchenko, a Russian analyst, is accused of being untruthful with the FBI about the source of the information he gave to Christopher Steele, who put together the absurd dossier wielded against Donald Trump. The FBI then went on to devote “substantial resources attempting to investigate and corroborate the allegations contained in” the dossier, according to the indictment. Danchenko’s bad information “played a role in the FBI’s investigative decisions and in sworn representations that the FBI made to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court throughout the relevant time period.”

Now, an astute journalist at The Epoch Times, Zachary Stieber, has noticed something interesting in the Durham team’s latest court filing:

The disclosure from Special Counsel John Durham’s team came as they tried to convince a judge to explore potential conflicts of interest involving attorneys Danny Onorato and Stuart Sears, who are representing Igor Danchenko.

Why would that matter?

The problem, Durham’s team said, is that Onorato and Sears work at a law firm that also employs a lawyer who represents the 2016 Clinton campaign and former employees of that campaign in matters before the special counsel. That could pose a conflict of interest.

That could only pose a conflict of interest, though, if former employees of the 2016 Clinton campaign were going to be charged with crimes at some point.

As we all know, the Clinton campaign hired Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Candidate Trump, and Fusion hired Steele, and Steele hired Danchenko. Obviously, Danchenko knew that the anti-Trump material he was pedaling was untrue and he was being criminally dishonest by promoting it, but who else knew? Fusion GPS? Team Hillary? The candidate herself?

These are important questions that must be answered so the guilty can be prosecuted and the rules are laid clear going forward. What Donald Trump, his friends, family and associates, and the entire country were put through with the phony Russian Collusion Hoax was absolutely horrific. It was extremely costly and divisive. I wish there were a way to prosecute the lying, complicit media for malpractice or straight-up malice as well.

But for now, we must have faith and allow the Durham investigation to chug quietly along, working its way up the food chain to find out just how far the rot goes.

As the saying goes, the wheels of justice grind slow, but they grind exceedingly fine.