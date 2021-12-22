China Will Never Be Held Accountable for COVID—Not By This Administration.

Last year, President Trump held nothing back when it came to calling out China for its role in creating the COVID-19 pandemic. He’d call COVID-19 the “China flu” or the “Wuhan flu,” which, of course, triggered the snowflakes, who deemed his rhetoric “racist” and “anti-Asian.” Trump also touted the theory that COVID-19 originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and then escaped.

“Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?” a reporter asked him during a press briefing in April 2020.

“Yes, I have. Yes, I have,” Trump replied. Later, he said when asked how he had such a high degree of confidence that COVID-19 came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, “I can’t tell you that. I’m not allowed to tell you that.”

The media, with the help of big tech, pounced. They pushed the narrative that the lab leak theory was a “conspiracy theory.” Social media giant Facebook censored posts claiming that COVID-19 escaped from the controversial laboratory. Even Dr. Fauci publicly refuted the man-made virus theory for a year. But, of course, we eventually found out that he was told in the early days of the pandemic that COVID-19 had “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered.”

As evidence of the lab leak theory grew, Facebook reversed its ban on posts promoting the lab leak theory. It seemed like public opinion might renew interest in China being held financially responsible for the pandemic.

Last year, when the pandemic began, most voters supported China being forced to pay the costs of COVID. Even the Trump administration was open to the idea of China “paying a price” for unleashing the virus to the world.

Things have changed, however, with Biden taking office. And, if you think that China will ever pay the price, don’t count on it.

This week, Kamala Harris dismissed the idea that COVID is anyone’s fault.

“I don’t think this is a moment to talk about fault,” Kamala Harris said on CBS News. “It is no one’s fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. But it is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make, no doubt.”

Kamala: "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores, or hit the world." pic.twitter.com/v0hfRJWUT4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 20, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) mocked Kamala’s statement on Twitter, pointing out that “the Chinese Communist Party covered up the source, spread, and nature of COVID-19 as it became a global pandemic.”

Harris’s statement came at the same time that Trump called the origins of COVID “obvious” and insisted that China should pay reparations for their role in unleashing the virus upon the world.

“I think the origins are so obvious,” Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “They came out of the Wuhan lab. And I think if anybody thinks anything differently, they’re just kidding themselves. So, you can ask — China has to pay. They have to do something. They have to pay reparations.”

They absolutely should. But they won’t as long as Biden is in charge.