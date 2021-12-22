Serial Sex Offender Rapes Again: Way To Go NYC

Level 2 sex offender Darryl Phelps was arrested for attempted rape in 1997 on the same day he was released from prison for an attempted robbery charge. He was let out in Sept. 2021. Phelps, 61, was arrested Wednesday for raping a 23-year-old Asian restaurant worker under scaffolding on Manhattan’s west side.

Who lets these animals out of prison? Liberals.

Phelps attacked the woman at around 1:30 a.m. in a quiet part of New York with little nightlife. The neighborhood was considered safe when Bloomberg was mayor.

Cops caught Phelps holding down and raping the woman after several calls to 911. He allegedly growled, “I want you to have my baby.”

A source for the New York Police Department (NYPD) said, “She’s not OK mentally after that.”

“This was a savage and brutal attack of an innocent woman on her way home from work,“ stated an NYPD cop. “He is a sexual deviant who should not have been released under any circumstances.”

The New York state registry of sexual offenders designated him as a “sexually violent offender.” He was denied parole in 2019 and 2020. What changed? Who allowed this?

So far this year, New York City has seen 1,453 sexual assaults, as compared to 1,410 over the same time period last year. That’s roughly 4 sexual assaults per day and an increase of 3%.

Phelps was charged with a criminal sex act, rape, sex abuse, and assault.

A 2015 report on recidivism rates of rapists shows that roughly 50% of convicted rapists will strike again. When will liberal cities respect women more than criminals?

Let’s start with sending sexual offenders to prison. Last month, Judge Matthew J. Murphy III decided that prison time for a four-time sexual offender just wasn’t right, even though he was convicted of attacking four teen girls.

Brazen sexual assaults are taking place nationwide. A woman was recently assaulted on a Philly train while riders did nothing. A particularly bold daytime attack was caught on tape in New York City last year. Again, other passengers did nothing but record the assault.

New York City’s mayor, Comrade Bill de Blasio, has less than two weeks left before he is out. Like a true commie, he has gutted New York. Don’t think it’s an accident. Let’s see what his replacement, Eric Adams, can do with the violent cesspool de Blasio leaves to him.