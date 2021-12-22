It's On: Biden's Vaccine Mandates Are Going Before the Supreme Court

The United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for two challenges to Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, reports Fox News. One challenge is for Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses with over 100 employees, and the other is for healthcare workers at facilities receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding.

Biden’s vaccine mandates have been challenged repeatedly by the courts and blocked several times. However, an Obama-appointed judge ruled last week that the mandate can continue . It was inevitable that Biden’s vaccine mandates would end up at the Supreme Court.

The Biden administration has previously recognized their lack of authority to impose a vaccine mandate. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this summer that vaccine mandates are “not the role” of the federal government. “Well, I think the question here — one, that’s not the role of the federal government,” she said on July 23, offering no exception to this assessment. “That is the role that institutions, private-sector entities, and others may take. That certainly is appropriate.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain also effectively acknowledged that such a mandate isn’t constitutional when, back in September, he retweeted a tweet that effectively praised Biden’s use of an OSHA rule as a workaround for enacting an unconstitutional federal mandate.