The Coastal Elites Prove Their Ignorance About West Virginians

By A.J. Kaufman Dec 22, 2021 4:58 PM ET
Since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that he opposes Build Back Better, leftists who’ve likely never visited West Virginia have begun portraying themselves as demographic experts.

I’ve been to West Virginia a few dozen times, probably in every majestic corner. It’s a wonderful state, with similar issues to much of Appalachia, but also many kind, hard-working patriots.

I was in fact at a Walmart in southeast Ohio Tuesday evening, only about 25 miles from the West Virginia state line near Parkersburg, which is not a bedroom community that the elites may know.

Manchin is a lifelong West Virginian who served as governor and secretary of state before being elected twice to the U.S. Senate. Yet somehow others — in places like Berkeley and New York City — claim to have a better understanding of his complex state.

Washed-up actress/singer Bette Midler, for starters, quickly insisted that Manchin had betrayed his “poor, illiterate, and strung out” constituents.

Midler apologized to the “good people” of West Virginia, but vicious activist groups like Occupy Democrats loudly lauded her.

West Virginia, it should be noted, boasts a higher literacy rate than liberal bastions of California, New Jersey, and New York.

Minnesotan socialist Ilhan Omar, who represents a district with massive inequality and record-setting murder thanks in part to her poor leadership, ranted with phony numbers about the Mountain State:

Omar’s math is as off base as her warped foreign policy views.

Memo to Ilhan: West Virginia has the 23rd lowest unemployment rate, and polling shows that a strong majority of West Virginians oppose Build Back Better.

In any event, nothing in the congresswoman’s tweet proves that the legislation would remedy West Virginia’s problems, real or fake. She does not care. She cares about making inane statements and bashing those she does not know.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid, the most racist woman in media, described the state as poor, while displaying pre-school level ignorance of how the U.S. Senate works.

Finally, far-left Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich delivered a bigoted tweet:

With disrespect like this for his constituents among the progressive ranks and corporate media, it’s no wonder that Manchin does not want to help the party’s socialist push.

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets since 2005. The author of three books, he also contributes to Israel National News, The Lid, Business Central Magazine, and is a frequent guest on The Ed Morrissey Show.
A.J. and his wife currently reside in the Midwest.
