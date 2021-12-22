The Coastal Elites Prove Their Ignorance About West Virginians

Since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that he opposes Build Back Better, leftists who’ve likely never visited West Virginia have begun portraying themselves as demographic experts.

I’ve been to West Virginia a few dozen times, probably in every majestic corner. It’s a wonderful state, with similar issues to much of Appalachia, but also many kind, hard-working patriots.

I was in fact at a Walmart in southeast Ohio Tuesday evening, only about 25 miles from the West Virginia state line near Parkersburg, which is not a bedroom community that the elites may know.

Manchin is a lifelong West Virginian who served as governor and secretary of state before being elected twice to the U.S. Senate. Yet somehow others — in places like Berkeley and New York City — claim to have a better understanding of his complex state.

Washed-up actress/singer Bette Midler, for starters, quickly insisted that Manchin had betrayed his “poor, illiterate, and strung out” constituents.

Midler apologized to the “good people” of West Virginia, but vicious activist groups like Occupy Democrats loudly lauded her.

West Virginia, it should be noted, boasts a higher literacy rate than liberal bastions of California, New Jersey, and New York.

Minnesotan socialist Ilhan Omar, who represents a district with massive inequality and record-setting murder thanks in part to her poor leadership, ranted with phony numbers about the Mountain State:

West Virginia is

50th in public health

50th in childcare

48th in employment They support Build Back Better by a 43 point margin. This has nothing to do with his constituents. This is about the corruption and self-interest of a coal baron. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 19, 2021

Omar’s math is as off base as her warped foreign policy views.

Memo to Ilhan: West Virginia has the 23rd lowest unemployment rate, and polling shows that a strong majority of West Virginians oppose Build Back Better.

In any event, nothing in the congresswoman’s tweet proves that the legislation would remedy West Virginia’s problems, real or fake. She does not care. She cares about making inane statements and bashing those she does not know.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid, the most racist woman in media, described the state as poor, while displaying pre-school level ignorance of how the U.S. Senate works.

Anybody ever wonder: how can West Virginia and Kentucky have such powerful United States Senators repping them yet be so overwhelmingly poor? Somebody’s getting that money, and it ain’t ordinary West Virginians and Kentuckians… just a thought… pic.twitter.com/T7stjm1WY6 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 21, 2021

Finally, far-left Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich delivered a bigoted tweet:

So Joe Manchin has no problem spending hundreds of billions on the military, but thinks expanding Medicare to cover dental costs too much? Let me remind you that a full quarter of West Virginians 65 and older have no natural teeth. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 21, 2021

With disrespect like this for his constituents among the progressive ranks and corporate media, it’s no wonder that Manchin does not want to help the party’s socialist push.