The Morning Briefing: Area Fascist Jack Dorsey Purges James O'Keefe From Twitter

I should begin by noting that I’m still craving Steak-umm after the way the company’s social media person destroyed Neil deGrasse Tyson on Monday. I don’t think I’ve eaten the stuff since I was in my twenties but I can assure you in advance that I’m going to enjoy having it again.

Mmmmm….Steak-umm.

The Steak-umm/Neil deGrasse Tyson thing played out on Twitter. Those of us of a certain age remember a time long, long ago when Twitter was fun almost all the time. We played songs. We had goofy hashtags games that were laugh-out-loud funny. We made friends. We made dates.

That was way back in the early 2010s though.

The Twitter experience is a bit less enjoyable here in the year of our Lord 2021. Especially if you are a conservative who has a habit of telling the truth about liberals.

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas have spent the week exposing some of the lying rot at CNN, which we discussed here a couple of days ago. Yesterday, Twitter responded by permanently suspending O’Keefe, because that’s what Twitter does when the progressive lie is threatened.

Tyler writes that O’Keefe will not stand idly by and get railroaded:

On Thursday, after Project Veritas released the third in a series of CNN sting videos, Twitter suspended the account of Project Veritas’ founder, James O’Keefe III. In a statement to PJ Media, O’Keefe announced he would sue Twitter over the suspension. “I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said I, James O’Keefe, ‘operated fake accounts.’ This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay,” O’Keefe told PJ Media. “Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday. Please follow me on Telegram https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII.”

O’Keefe is no stranger to litigation. If he says he’s suing, he’s doing it with some legal heft behind him.

Twitter is rarely clear on why it suspends conservative accounts and when it is, it’s almost always garbage, like it is here.

There are many on the conservative side who say we should simply abandon the site en masse. Some of us, however, think that Dorsey and his commie enforcers should be made to change their ways. It won’t be easy but it is a fight worth fighting. Alternative social media sites for conservatives are a good idea but we shouldn’t have to tuck our tails and run every time the progressive billionaire bullies want to make life difficult for us.

I hope O’Keefe makes Hippie Jack and his Soviet enforcers regret this.

Tragedy In Indianapolis

This was breaking just as I was wrapping everything up:

Tragedy has the city of Indianapolis. Eight people are dead after a mass shooting at a FedEx center. Around 11 PM, local police were summoned after reports of shots being fired at the facility. Police described the initial situation as an active shooter event. Eight people were dead at the scene. The gunman is also deceased after apparently committing suicide. Police said they don’t know if the suspect is an employee of FedEx. A local Holiday Inn is being used as a family reunification site.

We will have updates as they become available.

No Surprise Here

The U.S. is preparing for the possibility that a booster shot will be needed between nine to 12 months after people are initially vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said https://t.co/kOHpRdm672 pic.twitter.com/e0CM8TgF2j — Reuters (@Reuters) April 16, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

Falconry Saves Man from Life of Crime, Now He Helps Birds & At-Risk Youth Take Flight 🦅 The ancient sport of #falconry informs @RodneyStotts1's mission to help at-risk youth in low economic areas avoid the kind of life that nearly ruined his own.https://t.co/YvCa1znqvr — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) April 15, 2021

