The Dumbest Quote of the Decade Goes To Jerry Nadler on Court-Packing

On Thursday, Democrats unveiled the Judiciary Act of 2021, which seeks to pack the Supreme Court with four more seats.

But, don’t call it “packing the court” to Jerry Nadler. According to him, the legislation actually “unpacks the Supreme Court.”

“Some people will say we’re packing the Court. We’re not packing the Court; we’re unpacking it.” Nadler said on Thursday during a press conference.

Court-packing has long been understood to mean changing the number of seats on a court to make it more favorable for the party in power. President Franklin D. Roosevelt infamously tried to do this back in 1937 because the Supreme Court had been a roadblock to his New Deal agenda. The current size of the court hasn’t been changed since the 1860s.

Polling shows that court-packing is not popular with voters.