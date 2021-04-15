Insanity Wrap #188: While Biden Bumbled, Putin Went on War Footing on Land and Sea

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when Presidentish Joe Biden talks tough while acting weak in the face of determined aggression?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Presented without comment. pic.twitter.com/QA2MrdRgBK — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 15, 2021

Insanity Wrap marvels every day at the endless varieties of crazy that is our very human race.

Court Packing for Dummies

Gone and forgotten — by her own side. ()

Insanity Wrap’s RedState colleague Brandon Morse is a very sharp guy — sharper than we are, 98% of the time.

Back in 2019, Ginsburg sat down for an interview with NPR and said in no uncertain terms that nine is the magic number for the Supreme Court and that expanding it out is a “bad idea.” “Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time,” she said, adding, “I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court.” Ginsburg was actually against the court looking partisan, and nothing says “partisan” like court packing. “If anything would make the court look partisan,” she said, “it would be that — one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.’”

While it’s important — not to mention time-consuming — to call out Democrat hypocrisy, Insanity Wrap must tell you that Brandon missed the big picture on this one.

While FDR’s 1937 court-packing scheme failed to get through Congress, FDR still got the result he wanted: A more compliant court.

Subsequent Supreme Court rulings would show the mere threat of Court Packing caused the swing Justices to fall in line and support the New Deal. On March 29, 1937 — just three weeks after FDR’s Fireside Chat brought public support for Court Packing to its all-time high — the Court heard West Coast Hotel v. Parrish. The case challenged a minimum wage law in Washington state. The Court issued a surprising ruling. Both Roberts and Hughes joined the liberal Justices in upholding the minimum wage law. Roberts decision to join the liberals was especially surprising given that he had previously ruled with the Four Horsemen on nearly identical cases.

We saw back during the Obama-Biden Administration that public bullying could get Chief Justice John Roberts to cave on little things like ObamaCare’s constitutionality. Roberts was so spooked that he humiliated himself by redefining “tax” by judicial fiat.

So Insanity Wrap is forced to conclude that it might not matter if President Porchlight gets the court packed or not — especially since it seems unlikely that Roberts has grown any additional spine since 2012.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

CNN interviews #BLM protester who shows off a can of soup and winks at the camera. Rioters have been throwing canned food, rocks and bricks at law enforcement protecting the Brooklyn Center PD. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/aD499569Sh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

Insanity Wrap doesn’t know the identity of the well-spoken young man being interviewed here by CNN.

But we do know two things for sure, even without knowing his name.

He’s come prepared to do violence against his fellow man

He thinks that’s cute

Insanity Wrap pities any young women who might be or might have been involved with this budding sociopath.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Did anyone read the name “Rebekah Jones” and then scratch their head for a moment, trying to remember why you knew that name?

That’s exactly what Insanity Wrap did.

Jones gained her 14 minutes* of fame last year while working for the Florida Department of Health. There, she claimed that she had been pressured to fake COVID-19 data to make Gov. Ron DeSantis look good.

Naturally, Jones made all the headlines.

Turns out she was lying, though.

In January, Jones was arrested for “breaching state systems and downloading the confidential contact information for nearly 20,000 people.”

She’s currently on pretrial release, and Insanity Wrap hopes she must try (and fail) to duck multiple books thrown in her directions.

At this point, Insanity Wrap is so done with all the COVID panicmongering that we don’t even care enough to go looking for a tiny violin to play for Jones.

The weird thing? Jones pretty much disappeared from the news just as soon as her illegal, lying ways had been revealed.

Not so weird, actually, is it?

You’d have to be the craziest person in the world to think it was weird at all.

This post comes is due to the efforts of Insanity Wrap’s old blogging friend, WJJ Hoge, who declared “Everybody Blog About Rebekah Jones Day” today.

If you have a blog of your own, please join in the fun.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Detaining these children at the border is a human rights abuse being committed by the United States government. pic.twitter.com/aKDfadLDp4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

It’s a “human rights abuse” when a couple thousand illegal immigrant children are detained by the Trump Administration.

When seven times that number are detained by Harris-Biden, no problemo, yo — let’s get some sweets.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

“Don’t you dare start this s***” A man briefly tried taming the line of umbrellas, standing between them and police and discouraging agitation of the police #BrooklynCenter pic.twitter.com/V0qNdrqpyV — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 15, 2021

Let’s salute decency and bravery wherever we find it.

Insanity Wrap promised to hunt down more clips like this one to help get through this Second Year of Our Troubles.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

()

Remember two weeks ago, when Insanity Wrap asked, “Who Had Russia and Ukraine Start WWIII on Their 2021 Bingo Card?”

We’re pretty sure that’s the center square on the Bingo card — you know, the spot everyone gets to fill for free.

Details:

Biden cancelled the deployment of two US warships from the Black Sea amid the troop build-up in Ukraine

Washington announced the U-turn after the Kremlin warned D.C.to stay away ‘for their own good’

Hours later, Putin took advantage of Biden’s U-turn back by closing off the Kerch Strait

The move blocks any access to foreign warships to the Crimea until October 2021

With the taking of Crimea in 2014 on Obama’s watch, and Russia’s effective blockade of Kerch Strait while Biden bumbled, Russia has annexed Ukraine’s biggest port and now put several others out of business.

Plus: Ukraine Foreign Minister Asks Nations to Pressure NATO For Help as Russian Troops Build up at Border.

Putin just scored his first big win against a vacillating new Administration. It reminds Insanity Wrap all-too-much of the time Kruschev did something similar against JFK in his first year in office, and then decided it would be simply fabulous to put nuclear missiles in Cuba.

We all know how that turned out.

Insanity Wrap will be under our desk, just like they taught us in grade school.

