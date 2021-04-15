[WATCH] CNN Director Admits His Network Twists the Facts on Race, Shootings, to Help Black Lives Matter

CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester says his network is “trying to help” Black Lives Matter by burying the race of a shooter unless he is white. Chester also lamented that black men have perpetrated much of the violence against Asian Americans.

“I was trying to do some research on the Asian hate, like the people [who] are getting attacked and whatnot. A bunch of black men have been attacking Asians,” Chester says in the latest Project Veritas video. “I’m like ‘What are you doing? Like, we [CNN] are trying to help BLM.'”

“The optics of that are not good,” the CNN director admits. He says these “little things… are enough to set back movements, because the far Left will start to latch on and create stories like ‘criminalizing an entire people,’ you know, just easier headlines that way, I guess.”

Chester later explains that he meant to say “the far Right” when he said “the far Left.”

The CNN director admits that his network focuses on the skin color of a shooter only if that person is white. “I haven’t seen anything about focusing on the color of people’s skin that aren’t white. They [CNN] just aren’t saying anything. You know what I mean?”

Chester also describes CNN’s influence in journalism as akin to “propaganda.”

“You can shape an entire people’s perception about anything [depending] on how you do it,” he says.

This latest video represents the third in a recent string of undercover sting videos Project Veritas released this week.

Project Veritas’ first video, released Tuesday, shows Chester admitting that his network ran “propaganda” in order to get Trump “voted out” of office. In the second video, Chester says that COVID-19 coverage is “gangbusters with ratings,” and he laments the COVID-19 death toll CNN frequently displays.

This third video highlights CNN’s bias in covering shootings and defending the Black Lives Matter narrative. Chester admits that it would be better for CNN’s narrative if black people did not perpetrate attacks and harassment against Asian Americans. Ironically, the upshot of Marxist critical race theory and the idea that America is “systematically racist” is that when Asian Americans succeed through smarts, diligence, and hard work, critical race theory attributes that success to institutional racism.

“Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a hateful, divisive, manipulative fraud,” an Asian American group in New York City argued. “One way or another, CRT wants to get rid of ​too many Asians​ in good schools. Asians are over-represented.​ CRT is today’s Chinese Exclusion Act. CRT is the real ​hate crime​ against Asians” (emphasis original).

CNN’s overt bias and agenda-driven journalism forms the centerpiece of the Project Veritas series. In the first video, Chester bragged that if it hadn’t been for CNN’s biased coverage, Joe Biden would not have won the election.

Many factors contributed to Biden’s election victory in 2020, perhaps most notably the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which directed cash to deep-blue urban areas, driving up turnout. Yet a Media Research Center survey found that the legacy media’s suppression of eight key news stories — most notably the Hunter Biden laptop documents that implicate Joe Biden in his son’s notorious foreign business deals — may have made the crucial difference.

In a very real sense, Chester may be correct about CNN’s impact on the 2020 election, and that’s terrifying. A judge recently warned that leftist media bias is a threat to democracy. Perhaps he understated his case.