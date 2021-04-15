Here's Proof Kamala Harris Doesn't Care About Kids Suffering In Border Facilities

Make no mistake about it. Kamala Harris doesn’t care about the terrible conditions the Biden administration—I’m sorry, the Biden-Harris administration—is putting immigrant children through at this very moment.

Illegal immigrant children are being packed like sardines in Biden’s cages, where they aren’t getting enough food or exercise, and are even being sexually abused. Kamala Harris, who’s been tapped to handle the crisis, is missing in action. She claims that her job is not to solve the crisis but to figure out the root causes of it.

"These are issues that are not going to be addressed overnight…our focus is to deal with the root causes," Vice Pres. Harris says about migrant surge at the border, adding she plans to travel to Mexico and Guatemala. https://t.co/l1sHgMP0y5 pic.twitter.com/VJBMy2CESW — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 14, 2021

Solving the crisis is clearly not what she wants. That kids are going hungry and being sexually assaulted in the care of the Biden-Harris administration doesn’t seem to phase her one bit.

But, alas, at one point she pretended to care about immigrant children… When Trump was president, she actually called the detaining of children by the government a “human rights abuse.”

Detaining these children at the border is a human rights abuse being committed by the United States government. pic.twitter.com/aKDfadLDp4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

During a primary debate, she pretended to get emotional about immigrant children being housed in a private detention facility.

“They would not let us [members of Congress] enter the place,” Harris said, before claiming that she had to climb a ladder to see over the fence and check out what was going on. “I saw children lined up single-file based on gender being walked into barracks. The policies of this administration have been facilitated by laws that allow them to be incarcerated as though they have committed crimes. These children have not committed crimes and should be not treated like criminals.”

These immigrant children at the border have not committed crimes and should not be treated like criminals. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/oY4D9FlFmo — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 1, 2019

Curiously, she doesn’t seem to care about her own administration refusing to let the media or members of Congress have access to border facilities housing immigrant children. Due to severe overcrowding at a Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, children are sleeping on floors, going hungry, and going a week without showering. These kids are being treated worse than criminals by the Biden-Harris administration, and Kamala can’t even be bothered to shed a single crocodile tear over it or admit that her own administration is committing human rights abuses.

Immigration, particularly as it relates to unaccompanied minors at the border, is just another issue that Democrats only pretend to care about when Republicans are in power. The fact is that under Trump, we didn’t have the border crisis we have now. Illegal border crossings plummeted during the Trump administration—an undeniable result of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants. The border wall also proved to be successful in blocking illegal crossings. This border crisis is the making of the Biden-Harris administration. That kids are going hungry, unbathed, and being sexually assaulted in their facilities doesn’t seem to matter to an administration that is in complete denial that there is even a crisis.

If Kamala Harris actually cared about immigrant children she’d be calling out her own administration’s human rights abuses.