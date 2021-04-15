I Can't Even Anymore With St. Anthony of Covid's Vaccine Recommendations

We’ve come a long way from 15 days to flatten the curve, haven’t we?

If you saw a movie with a storyline depicting what’s being done to America under the auspices of a “global pandemic,” you’d give it an enthusiastic thumbs down because the plot was hopelessly implausible. No one would ever believe that the government in 2021 would pressure Americans with immunity to take an experimental vaccine—1850, maybe, but not in this millennium. And any screenwriter who pitched a film showing fully vaccinated Americans still wearing masks for a virus that has a single-digit mortality rate for all but the elderly and unhealthy would be laughed out of a producer’s office.

It’s all so ridiculous, isn’t it? And yet most of our fellow Americans approve of this farce and are proud to wear their face-mounted compliance flags as badges of honor rather. And here’s Pope Anthony if Covid warning that even if we’re vaccinated, we still have to follow masking and social distancing protocols if we want to eat at a restaurant.

And then there’s this double-talk, courtesy of the CDC:

If I have already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Learn more about why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected. If you were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure what treatments you received or if you have more questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts are still learning more about how long vaccines protect against COVID-19 in real-world conditions. CDC will keep the public informed as new evidence becomes available.

Translation: Shut up and take the shot or we’ll make sure you never work again.

I had COVID-19 in November still have robust antibodies, according to a recent blood draw. Why on earth would I want or need a vaccine to protect me from a virus for which I now have natural immunity? We don’t do this for any other immunizations and yet we’re all practically being frog-marched to vaccine centers to take one for the team or something. And with the specter of vaccine passports threatening to prohibit the unvaccinated from doing virtually anything outside of one’s homes, it’s going to be nearly impossible to refuse the jab.

More CDC stupidity:

Do I need to wear a mask and avoid close contact with others if I’ve gotten two doses of the vaccine? It depends. For now, fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without physical distancing or wearing masks with: Other people who are fully vaccinated

Unvaccinated people from one other household, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 Until more is known, fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart from other people in other settings, like when they are in public or visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households. Additional recommendations can be found at When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated.

Translation: Go about your life as if you’ve not been vaccinated. Trust us, it will make the worry-warts feel better— everyone knows by now that feelings trump science.

How is mixing with “one other household” ok but not two? And why do we still have to wear stupid masks in public once we’re vaccinated? This is insanity. The editors at National Review laid out a searing indictment of Anthony Fauci this week, explaining why so many Americans are suspicious of his recommendations:

And it’s hard to shake the sense that Fauci makes recommendations based on how he thinks people will react. Fauci admitted in December that he had changed his assessments about herd immunity, based on what he thought the public could handle hearing. In the pandemic’s early days, Fauci tended to cite the same 60 to 70 percent estimate that most experts did, but Fauci gradually boosted it to 85 percent. In an interview with the New York Times’ Donald McNeil Jr., Fauci “acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks.”

Exactly. The simple fact that Fauci has admitted to making recommendations, not based on science but on what amounts to social pseudo-science designed to manipulate public behavior for the greater good, disqualifies him to be the head of the federal government’s COVID-19 response. He’s broken faith with the American people and has shown himself to be a media-whoring hack who seems to revel in his power to treat us like guinea pigs.

Here’s Fauci refusing to tell Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan on Monday what metric he’s using to determine when we can go back to our normal lives (what’s left of them, anyway). Jordan asked him several times when this will end and Fauci demurred and deflected every time—and, shockingly, dismissed the idea that anyone’s liberties have been trampled during the pandemic:

While it’s true that there was a lot we didn’t know about the virus in the early days, and early-on recommendations may have been prudent, we are more than a year into the pandemic and much more is known. Even more is known about basic virology and immunology— and has been known for hundreds of years—yet our public health overlords act as if they all overslept on the days these subjects were covered in medical school. We’ve watch governments—state, federal, and local—lurch from pandemic mandate to pandemic mandate with no sense of when they might end or why they’re being forced on us—except that remaining in lockdown mode might make some people feel safer. And isn’t what a lot of this is about? Wear the mask so you don’t scare other people. Take the vaccine so other people will feel safe around you. That’s a heck of a way to do science—if you can even call it that.

Sorry for this little rant. I come with no solutions—I just needed to vent. I know a lot of our readers are feeling the same frustration about all this. I hope to meet all of you one day in the gulags.