BREAKING: James O'Keefe to Sue Twitter Over Suspension Following CNN Sting Videos

On Thursday, after Project Veritas released the third in a series of CNN sting videos, Twitter suspended the account of Project Veritas’ founder, James O’Keefe III. In a statement to PJ Media, O’Keefe announced he would sue Twitter over the suspension.

“I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said I, James O’Keefe, ‘operated fake accounts.’ This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay,” O’Keefe told PJ Media. “Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday. Please follow me on Telegram https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII.”

“Your account has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules,” Twitter wrote in an email alerting O’Keefe to his removal. “Fake accounts: You may not register or create fake and misleading accounts or use multiple accounts to manipulate Twitter conversations. While you may use Twitter pseudonymously or as a parody, commentary, or fan account, you may not use misleading account information in order to engage in spamming, abusive, or disruptive behavior, including attempts to manipulate the conversations on Twitter.”

Project Veritas vehemently denied any “fake accounts” involving O’Keefe or Project Veritas. A spokesperson told PJ Media that Project Veritas and O’Keefe only operated three accounts: Project Veritas, Project Veritas Action, and James O’Keefe’s account. The two Project Veritas accounts were suspended months ago, while O’Keefe’s account has persisted until Thursday.

The suspension came hours after O’Keefe shared the third sting video in his series featuring CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester. The first video, released Tuesday, shows Chester admitting that CNN ran “propaganda” in order to get Trump “voted out” of office and bragging that Joe Biden would not have won the 2020 election without CNN. The second video shows Chester confessing that CNN’s creepy COVID-19 death toll counter is meant to gin up fear for ratings. In the most recent video, Chester admits that CNN twists the facts on race and shootings to help Black Lives Matter.

While Twitter’s suspension seems not to have cited the CNN sting videos, it seems rather likely that Twitter is defending CNN with this move.