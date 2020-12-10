The Morning Briefing: Scrooge Newsom Cancels Christmas, Will CA Cancel Him?

Newsom Is Getting Worse and St. Nicholas Should Smack Him

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Poor personal choices are what’s for breakfast today.

Let’s talk lockdowns again today, even though we’re not calling them just that anymore.

Stay at home orders…curfews…it all ends up the same: freedoms are stripped away and livelihoods are ruined. While all of that is going on, the elites at the Court of Versailles party on without caring one whit for the suffering commoners.

Gavin “French Laundry Bloomers” Newsom is now the worst of the bunch. I’ve long thought that Andrew “Fredo the Elder” Cuomo was the worst, but I’m reassessing that and realizing that it’s been Newsom for a while. They’re probably in a dead heat when it comes to ignorant arrogance but Newsom’s smarm factor is nausea-inducing.

Most of the Democrats who have been issuing tyrannical power flexes have all been pretending that they are going to free things up a few days before Christmas. Given the heathen secular glee most of them have exhibited in shutting down worship services since March it’s difficult to believe they aren’t just waiting to have a go at Christmas.

Naturally, Newsom is the first to make a big move in that direction. Tyler has more:

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) dictated from on high that if Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in any of California’s five regions falls below 15 percent, he would shut down indoor church services, travel, playgrounds, movie theaters, wineries, and more, for at least three weeks. As of Wednesday, his restrictive orders apply to three-fifths of California. Each of these regions cannot exit lockdown until days after Christmas. The stay-at-home order essentially cancels Christmas, or at least, it cancels Christmas gatherings involving people from more than one household. “All gatherings with members of other households are prohibited in the Region except as expressly permitted herein,” the order states. “Nothing in this Order prevents any number of persons from the same household from leaving their residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation, as long as they do not engage in any interaction with (or otherwise gather with) any number of persons from any other household, except as specifically permitted herein.” What exceptions does the order make? Individuals can leave their homes to maintain “critical infrastructure,” to worship or engage in political expression outdoors, to go to school, or to go to work in “essential” professions. The order does not allow for any in-person indoor Christmas services or any in-person Christmas gatherings for people from more than one household.

There are a couple of things running through my mind here.

First, California has been stricter than most other states while dealing with COVID, so why are things still out of hand there?

Oh yeah, because the lockdowns are useless. All Newsom has accomplished is eradicating the livelihoods of small business owners rather than the threat of the virus.

The other thing that has come up in a lot of conversations lately is whether Newsom and his ilk will face any consequences for all of the anti-science, arbitrary tyranny. My California friends tell me that many of their liberal friends are growing weary of all of this. I’ve been writing for a while that I didn’t believe that the Democrats of California would ultimately punish Newsom at the ballot box.. Dems are in a constant state of disconnect about the present state of their lives and what they do when they vote. That’s why they do things like flee California for Arizona and keep voting for the kinds of policies they ran away from.

Maybe that’s changing. There are signs of resistance happening at present:

More businesses in Danville are openly defying Contra Costa County’s coronavirus health order. https://t.co/K3xXmHLbsA via @JodiHernandezTV — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) December 10, 2020

Business owners are fighting for their lives and being public about it. Anything Newsom does to financially penalize the already downtrodden will make him look even worse.

Perhaps this egomaniac has finally been so awful that even the brain dead California Dems will turn against him.

Or he’ll be reelected in a landslide because they really are as dumb as we thought.

Hiccup

📸 An unmanned SpaceX Starship rocket exploded upon landing after a test launch to its highest altitude yet, with company chief Elon Musk congratulating his team, saying “We got all the data we need.” https://t.co/vLscuuMhSR pic.twitter.com/qg6K3XvulL — ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2020

PJM Linktank

Me: Hallelujah! CNN Decides It’s OK to Finally Report on Hunter Biden

Treacher: Dictionary.com Changes Definition of ‘Court Packing’ to Help Democrats

So…only about 14 Russians are going to get vaccinated: Russian Officials Warn Citizens to Abstain From Alcohol Before and After COVID-19 Vaccine

Setting Up a Siege? Antifa Has Armed Guards, Stockpiled Weapons at Portland Autonomous Zone

CONFIRMED: Hunter Biden Under Investigation Over Taxes

Biden Trying to Sell General Austin as Defense Secretary to Skeptical Dems

UPDATED Showdown in Portland: Antifa and BLM Hold Neighborhood Hostage, Build ‘Autonomous Zone,’ and Attack Police Trying to Stop Them

LGBTQ Community Frustrated at Biden’s Cabinet Picks

Let’s destroy the ones who want to destroy us. Seems fair. WATCH: Democrat Mich. Lawmaker Threatens Trump Supporters, Encourages ‘Soldiers’ to ‘Make Them Pay’

Eric Swalwell Implicates Democrat Leadership, Blames Trump for Revelation of Chinese Spy Who Infiltrated Him

New Los Angeles DA Snubs Staff, Meets With BLM, Will Implement Radical Progressive Agenda

The Extraordinary Rise of the COVID Rebels

VodkaPundit: SHOCKING: New York City Shootings on Track to Hit 14-Year High

YouTube Says It Will Start Deleting Content Alleging 2020 Election Voter Fraud

CNN Exposes Horrific Hospital Conditions in Venezuela, But Omits Direct Mention of the Main Cause

Army Says ‘Leadership Failures’ Led to Deaths at Fort Hood

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Should Not Be Taken by Those With Significant Allergies, U.K. Regulators Warn

GOP Leaders Greenlight $600 Stimulus Payment for Individuals in Relief Bill

Elder: Remembering Walter Williams, Friend and Mentor

The Science-Denying Teachers’ Unions and Their War on Children

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Insanity Wrap #103: Embarrassing — Granny-Killer Cuomo Can’t Keep His COVID Numbers Straight

BOMBSHELL: Raphael Warnock Carried Water for Fidel Castro Days After Cuban Dictator’s Death

‘The Big One’: Trump Will Join Texas Lawsuit to Block ‘Unlawful Election Results’ in Swing States

This isn’t human. GHOULISH: Abortion Fanatic Adorns Christmas Tree With Abortion Tools

Falls Church, Virginia School Board Cancels Thomas Jefferson

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Mandy Patinkin’s Face

Is It Misinformation to Claim ‘Widespread Fraud or Errors’ Changed the Election Outcome?

VIP Gold

Joe Biden’s Cabinet is Dangerous for America

To the VIP Subscribers, Thank You

From the Mothership and Beyond

Humpback whale snapped during New York City harbour visit

Schlichter: The Democrats Are in Bed with China, Literally

Jon Ossoff Under Fire Amid Democrat Spy Scandal After Allegedly Hiding Ties to Pro-CCP Company

NYT Op-Ed Writer: Why Did So Many Americans Vote for Donald Trump Again?

Crenshaw Gives AOC a Reminder After She Accuses Republicans of Not Knowing Hardship

US Customs and Border Protection Arrest Two Men Being Sought for Child Sex Crimes

Former employees say Apple stood by while suppliers violated Chinese labor laws

Can’t wait for it all to go to court. Biden Aide Promises “Big, Bold” Executive Actions On Guns

Six Great Scopes That Won’t Break The Bank

Berkeley Carjacking Brings Up Point About Gun Free Zones

Nicolas Cage To Host ‘History Of Swear Words’ At Netflix

Biden Transition Team Jerked CNN Around to Control Hunter Story, But Their Handling of It Raises Even More Questions

Adam Carolla Does It Again With His Take on Elon’s Texas Transition, and One Governor Won’t Like It

All Chinese Nationals in the US Are Intelligence Assets of Chinese Government — Sleeping With Politicians Is a Tactic

The E.U. Is Coming for Catholics

House Passes NDAA… By A “Yuge” Margin

Kinda digging this vibe. GOP Members Of Inauguration Committee Refuse To Acknowledge Biden As President-Elect

Texas Fortune-Tellers Doing A Booming Business Amid Pandemic

FTC And 46 States File Lawsuit Accusing Facebook Of Maintaining A Monopoly

More than 500 people sick with a mysterious illness in India, nickel and lead found in blood samples

Chris Hayes wonders why Eric Swalwell is being so defensive since all he did is kind of get duped by a spy

World’s dumbest waitress can’t stop talking. After being shamed by the CEO, AOC tries to walk back her boycott of Goya this summer

COVID19 vaccine skeptic Andrew Cuomo promises ‘a public education campaign to battle the skepticism’ about a COVID19 vaccine

‘Siri, what’s the worst Christmas tree topper in existence?’

This Pennsylvanian Winter Cocktail Is Sweet, Spicy, and Possibly Explosive

Bee Me

San Francisco Dogs Begin Bagging People Poop https://t.co/Eyvv8uiWj1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 9, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I can hardly wait for it to be 2026 next year.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.