Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Mandy Patinkin's Face

My daughter’s college alma mater sends me paper calendars that I put up on my fridge because it’s a pretty campus and the calendars are full of pretty pictures. Paper calendars are anachronisms here in the digital age but I’ve always liked having at least one in the house. Right now, however, the days are all blurring together so much that I find myself resenting the calendar that’s staring me in the face. Thursday is Tuesday is July is the year 2525.

Ugh.

Onto today’s distraction.

I like to binge watch a lot of the crime procedural murder porn shows when I am working on my Morning Briefing (subscribe here) late at night and in the wee hours of the morning. There is something that happens in almost every one of these shows that I didn’t notice for the longest time. Now that I have, I can’t stop noticing it and it really bugs me.

Whenever the cops are heading into a S.W.A.T. situation all of the stars of the show dutifully don their bulletproof vests. The S.W.A.T. guys are all wearing vests and helmets, but the stars can’t have their pretty faces hidden, so helmetless they go. They are supposed to be in an extremely dangerous situation but they have left themselves vulnerable to any kid over the age of ten who has been deer hunting.

Did I really need to see Mandy Patinkin’s face that much during the first couple of seasons of Criminal Minds?

No.

In fact, with the way Homeland turned out after season three, I never really needed to see Mandy Patinkin’s face again.

Also: The Princess Bride is horrible.

