New Los Angeles DA Snubs Staff, Meets With BLM, Will Implement Radical Progressive Agenda

The worst fears about the new district attorney in Los Angeles County, George Gascón, are already materializing. After defeating the incumbent DA on November 3, Gascón was sworn in on Monday. Gascón announced that his office would immediately end cash bail for many offenses, refuse to pursue the death penalty, and cease trying juveniles as adults for violent offenses.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Even before Monday’s swearing-in, which was held remotely amid the surging number of coronavirus cases, Gascón’s plans had already drawn concerns from the ranks of the 1,200 deputy district attorneys, some of whom have complained that the new top prosecutor drew up his new, aggressive playbook without sufficient input from the office he now runs. Wariness among those not aligned with his progressive agenda gave way to something closer to panic after Gascón spoke Monday.

Fox News reported:

As of Tuesday, many misdemeanor cases will be declined or dismissed prior to arraignment unless “factors for considerations” exist. The list of offenses includes trespassing, disturbing the peace, a minor in possession of alcohol, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, making criminal threats, drug and paraphernalia possession, being under the influence of a controlled substance, public intoxication, loitering to commit prostitution and resisting arrest. In addition, prosecutors will not seek the death penalty and those accused of misdemeanors and low-level felonies will be referred to community-based programs. For juveniles, those accused of misdemeanors will no longer be prosecuted. “Our prosecutorial approach should be biased towards keeping youth out of the juvenile justice system and when they must become involved, our system must employ the “lightest touch” necessary in order to provide public safety,” Gascon said in another order. Gascon’s office will also decline to seek bail for anyone charged with a misdemeanor or non-violent crime and will end the use of sentencing enhancements.

Gascón’s new directives for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office met with widespread criticism.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League released a statement in response, saying, “As homicides, shooting victims and shots fired into occupied homes soar in Los Angeles, it’s disturbing that Gascon’s first act in office is to explore every avenue possible to release from jail those responsible for this bloodshed. These victims and law-abiding residents lost a voice today while criminals and gang members gained an ally in the prosecutor’s office.”

Maryland Public Policy Institute visiting fellow Sean Kennedy has done extensive research into criminal justice reform and soft-on-crime policies from progressive prosecutors and mayors at the municipal level. Kennedy, born and raised in Los Angeles County, told PJ Media:

George Gascon’s plan to ‘legalize crime’ will lead to the needless loss of life, wealth, and the public’s sense of safety. As District Attorney for Los Angeles County, Gascon presides over the largest non-federal criminal jurisdiction in the United States with over 11 million inhabitants. His ability to aid and abet dangerous criminals and imperil public safety cannot be overstated. Sadly, the innocent people of Los Angeles County will suffer under Gascon’s watch before the voters can stop the literal and figurative bleeding to come.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Since he defeated incumbent Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey in November, George Gascón has left little doubt that when he is sworn in Monday he will set to work fulfilling campaign promises to overhaul an office he has criticized as being part of an unfair criminal justice system. When it was time for his first major meeting after being elected, he did away with expectations that he would turn first to the office’s 1,200 prosecutors and met instead with Black Lives Matter organizers, who were some of Lacey’s harshest critics. And when Gascón announced his transition team days later, the list featured civil rights lawyers, bail reform activists and a man who was once wrongfully convicted by L.A. County prosecutors. The only law enforcement official on the roster is a young deputy district attorney who announced a run against Lacey last year before dropping out to become part of Gascón’s campaign team. [emphasis added]

Perhaps most disturbing is Gascón’s move to reopen four cases of police officer-involved shootings that the prior DA declined to prosecute. The Los Angeles Times notes that more could be considered for potential prosecution.

The new directives include reopening prosecution for up to 20,000 criminals prosecuted by the former DA:

NEW: L.A.'s new District Attorney George Gascon being inaugurated & making major announcements today.

No more death penalty, an end to cash bail, getting rid of all sentencing enhancements (gang, three strikes, etc), disbanding of the special circumstances committee (1/2) @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 7, 2020

Gascon is creating a use of force review board to take a look at police shootings going back to 2012, and has decided to reopen four cases so far. No longer prosecuting juveniles as adults. Will be looking to resentence at least 20,000 people sentenced under Jackie Lacey. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 7, 2020

NEW: L.A. County DA George Gascon has issued a directive to prosecutors that the following misdemeanors will be declined for prosecution, with exemptions.

-Trespassing

-Disturbing the peace

-Driving without license

-Prostitution

-Resisting arrest

Details/exemptions below @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/uVsIC4Dg43 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2020

Other crimes that will declined for prosecution, with exceptions, by LA DA George Gascon are:

-Criminal threats

-Drug possession

-Minor w/ alcohol

-Drinking in public

-Under the influence of a controlled substance

-Public intoxicating

-Loitering @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/z1bEbnlZnI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2020

George Gascón is the latest radical progressive county DA candidate to receive campaign funding from George Soros, along with many other progressive groups that have aligned with Black Lives Matter to make criminal justice “reform” a priority. Soros pumped $1.5 million into the race. This continues the progressive push to radically remake the justice system, one county at a time. Soros and his galaxy of Super PACs and non-profits have poured millions into county district attorney races across America, leading to soft-on-crime policies and catch-and-release programs for all sorts of crimes.

It’s time the donors and foundations on the right took a cue from the professional left, which has rapidly reshaped America before our eyes. The results will be an ever-escalating total of innocent victims of violent crime.

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, and on Parler at @RealJeffReynolds.