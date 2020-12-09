Biden Trying to Sell General Austin as Defense Secretary to Skeptical Dems

Joe Biden’s nomination of General Lloyd Austin to be secretary of Defense is in big trouble. It’s not the qualifications of the retired four-star general that’s at issue. He served honorably in Iraq and Afghanistan, being named commanding general in Iraq in 2010. He was also named the commander of CENTCOM in 2013.

Austin retired four years ago. And that’s a major problem. The law says that a secretary of defense has to have been retired from the military for seven years unless Congress waives that requirement. Congress waived it for Donald Trump when he named Jim Mattis to the post, but the opposition to Austin isn’t only the waiver. Austin was a board member for defense giant Raytheon and there’s a feeling that he’s too close to the so-called “military-industrial complex” to serve.

CNN:

“I know this man. I know his respect for our Constitution. I know his respect for our system of government. So just as they did for Secretary Jim Mattis, I ask the Congress to grant a waiver for Lloyd Austin,” Biden said. He also underscored the length of their relationship and personal trust in Austin. “I have personally worked with this man. I have seen him lead American fighting forces on the field of battle. I have also watched him faithfully carry out the orders of the civilian leadership of this nation,” Biden said.

Opposition to giving Austin a waiver has already started to build. Senator Elizabeth Warren has said she won’t support granting a waiver and several Democratic House members, who won’t be voting on the nomination but will vote on the waiver, are expressing their skepticism.

HuffPost: