CONFIRMED: Hunter Biden Under Investigation Over Taxes

On Wednesday, former Vice-President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden revealed that he is under investigation by Delaware’s top prosecutor over his taxes.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The Biden transition team also released a statement, declaring that Joe Biden “is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

This revelation comes mere days before the Electoral College officially votes for the next president.

This story is developing.

