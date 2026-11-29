Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests of nine Venezuelan nationals in a sex trafficking ring have led to convictions sending the traffickers to prison.

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Never forget that sanctuary policies protect killers and rapists and traffickers. For instance, Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-N.Y.C.) recently confirmed one of the judges who repeatedly released Alex Alender Florentino-Maldanado, the illegal alien with 38 prior arrests who sexually assaulted and strangled a woman in Chinatown. Tennessee is not a sanctuary state, but Nashville — where the convicted sex trafficking ring operated — is a sanctuary city. Even in traditionally red states, certain urban centers provide protections to foreign criminals.

Indeed, Democrats specifically want to import as many corrupt noncitizens as possible to red states. The stunning blue flip of Texas comes after many years of mass migration there. Democrats also do not care how many vulnerable migrants or U.S. citizens suffer exploitation and violence along the way because of mass migration. The same Democrats who trafficked over 400,000 children into the United States under the Biden-Harris administration are on the side of the Nashville traffickers and their ilk.

The WKRN report below does not mention that the newly convicted sex traffickers are illegal aliens, but, based on the Department of Homeland Security post below, that is what they are.

🚨HUMAN TRAFFICKING RING DISMANTLED IN NASHVILLE🚨 Nine Venezuelan nationals were sentenced for operating a human trafficking and smuggling organization that exploited vulnerable women through threats, coercion and forced commercial sex. Through the @HSTaskForce initiative, @HSI_Nashville and our law enforcement partners dismantled this criminal network and held every charged member accountable. Human traffickers exploit. HSI helps bring them to justice. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 28, 2026

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The WKRN reporter said, “Nine people are now heading to prison after admitting to organizing a sex trafficking ring in Nashville hotels. Now, this is video of where they were arrested February of 2025, court documents show those accused targeted vulnerable women from Venezuela by bringing them to Nashville and promising them jobs. Once they arrived, the women were told they would owe a debt that could only be paid through sex work. These are photos of the motels where these girls were trafficked.”

This is a fairly standard practice for traffickers, especially cartel-associated ones: bringing foreigners to America and then demanding either a very large sum of money, hard labor, or prostitution. That's what happened to many of the unaccompanied minors who came in under Joe Biden.

Notice that the Fox17 report below mentions the traffickers' gang affiliation:

Prosecutors said Rivero-de Caldera and her son, Mota, led the operation and recruited relatives and others to help run it. Rivero, Mota, and Ramon De Jesus Velasquez Martinez used threats of violence, including firearms, to intimidate the women, prosecutors said. Mota and others also claimed he had ties to a Venezuelan prison gang and discussed his prior homicide sentence in Venezuela.

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Contrary to what Democrats want you to think, illegal aliens frequently prey on each other. Sometimes exploited illegal aliens have to give a portion of their paychecks to traffickers on an ongoing basis. Sometimes they end up essentially enslaved, kept at their sites by threats of ICE. Sometimes they are coerced into becoming sex crime victims. But Democrats want more and more of this exploitation because it comes with every mass migration surge. And so do all the big businessmen, because they want to keep paying illegal aliens lower wages in worse conditions instead of hiring Americans.

In short, both foreign criminals and U.S. politicians and businessmen (not to mention NGOs) are complicit in sex trafficking like that practiced by Rivero-de Caldera and co.