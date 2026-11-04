California 2026 Midterm Election Results: Democrats Hold Governorship as Hilton Falls Short

This midterm election cycle has been particularly interesting in California, as Republicans sought to make a major comeback in a state that for years has been totally dominated by Democrats. Sadly, California remains blue.

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Not only did California go for the Democrats with the governorship and congressional seats, but it looks as if Texas has become California too. This has disturbing implications for every future presidential election.

Undeniably, Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton ran amazing campaigns, in spite of the fraud and excessive spending by the Democrats. Hilton (R) was taking on former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) for the governorship. Becerra’s egregious record of trafficking in some 450,000 illegal alien children under the Biden administration and losing track of most of them, largely because he passed them off to traffickers and exploiters, dogged his campaign.

Becerra also expressed openness to a mileage tax that would cost drivers hundreds of dollars extra every year and he plans to continue the multibillion-dollar boondoggle high-speed rail project. Among those TV viewers who watched the gubernatorial debate, 74% favored Hilton, who has advertised tax breaks, deregulation, crime crackdowns, and lower gas prices.

The biggest statewide rally since the days of Governor Schwarzenegger. Something is happening in California. We can do this. VOTE! https://t.co/giQX3wPypW — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) November 3, 2026

Read Also: Fake Voting Location Change Texts in Georgia and 2,500 Impossibly Old Voters in Michigan

🚨 BREAKING: Steve Hilton announces plan to cancel High Speed Rail, turn it into the Government Failures National Monument. https://t.co/fqCpJOoQws — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 25, 2026

Pro-Trump Republican Michael Gates was challenging incumbent Rob Bonta, the Democrat, who is fighting the Trump administration on noncitizen voting, for the office of attorney general. Gates has condemned the massive fraud crisis in California. Like Bonta, Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D-Calif.) is fighting to stop election integrity reforms. Her Republican challenger was Don Wagner.

President Donald Trump endorsed multiple congressional candidates in the state, in addition to backing Hilton.

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA, GET OUT AND VOTE for these Great Patriots! They have my Complete and Total Endorsement and will never let you down! President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/bznQ8FMHS2 https://t.co/7JCOZhgPqH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2026





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Pratt ended up being pushed out of the Los Angeles mayoral race after numerous statistically improbable mail-in ballot drops following primary election night. The contest was therefore this November between Mayor Karen Bass (D) and socialist Councilwoman Nithya Raman. Bass has faced numerous scandals, including accusations of illegal electioneering and criminal negligence that fueled the destruction of the Palisades fires. Homeless people also testified to accepting money in exchange for casting votes for Bass or Raman.

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Speaking of Raman, she is such a radical socialist that almost no Los Angeles voters who voted in person chose her in the primary. That was part of the controversy surrounding the mail-in ballots supposedly going overwhelmingly to her. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member hates Israel, wants to abolish police and prisons, and vilifies businesses and capitalism.

And yet, with all these radical candidates, somehow California still went blue.