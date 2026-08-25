Pratt Says Bass Is Spending Millions in Taxpayer Dollars to Fight Fire Victims

Spencer Pratt is highlighting just how much money the city of Los Angeles is wasting in court to fight victims of the major 2025 fires that were a result of arson and politicians’ woke incompetence.

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Pratt angrily called out Los Angeles officials for hiring expensive outside lawyers instead of using city lawyers:

You might be asking...why spend a fortune on an outside law firm? Doesn't the city of LA have a bunch of attorneys on payroll already? Why yes. Yes they do. But Karen Bass doesn't care. It's not her money. It's YOURS. And she will fight tooth and nail to screw fire victims. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 25, 2026

The City of Los Angeles, led by Mayor Karen Bass, chose Munger Tolles & Olson LLP last year to defend the Department of Water and Power in lawsuits stemming from the fact that Los Angeles had empty reservoirs, dry hydrants, and no plans either for preventative or extinguishing measures related to the Palisades fire.

Parris Law Firm’s Alexander R. Wheeler, who both lost his own home in the fire and represents other victims of the fire, acknowledged last February that the Munger Tolles firm was one of the best money could buy, because the city is battling claims for hundreds of thousands of dollars (or even millions) worth of property damage. No wonder California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is rapidly rising in the polls.

Notably, according to the Daily Journal, Munger Tolles previously represented government entities after the Lahaina fire, where once again woke politicians created a situation ripe for disaster ahead of and during the wildfires. In other words, this is the firm that leftist politicians go to in order to ensure victims receive no compensation and politicians receive no accountability.

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Pratt did note on Tuesday that Los Angeles city officials are finally discussing possible resolutions of the lawsuits, after over a year of battling the victims. He also wants state Democrats to come to the table and acknowledge their role in imposing woke environmentalist policies on state parks that contributed to the fire-vulnerability crisis.

BREAKING: LADWP and the City of LA are finally coming to the table to discuss mediation in the lawsuit with the Palisades Fire victims. This is an overdue and positive development. Unfortunately, the state, with Bob Bonta distracted by his jihad against Paramount, is running the… pic.twitter.com/f3W09KJAYh — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 25, 2026

So perhaps Munger Tolles is not going to be quite as successful at getting California politicians off scot-free as it was in Hawaii. But meanwhile, as Pratt pointed out, how many large sums of taxpayer money have gone into the law firm? And also, for over a year, Los Angeles Democrats have been slow-rolling the rebuild and trying to repurpose private property for public housing. Bass’ own brother sued her over the absolutely disastrous city actions before, during, and after the fire.

Ironically, Karen Bass' own BROTHER is one of our co-defendants suing Karen over her negligence in letting our homes burn down in the Palisades Fire. Karen had better settle this lawsuit for November, otherwise Thanksgiving is gonna be SUPER awkward. pic.twitter.com/pYTsfwRwWZ https://t.co/Zq5W7gw7SV — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 25, 2026

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Perhaps Bass is finally willing to settle the lawsuits as she heads into the November election. We know that people were paying homeless voters to vote for her and that there was a lot of suspicious activity indicating she and socialist Nithya Raman did not actually beat Pratt in the L.A. mayoral primary as they supposedly did after three weeks of “counting.” Bass even has to resort to matching campaign donor cash with city funds. She is finally realizing that her track record is about to catch up with her.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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