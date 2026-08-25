Pratt Says Bass Is Spending Millions in Taxpayer Dollars to Fight Fire Victims

Catherine Salgado | 12:38 PM on August 25, 2026
Photo credit: Jennifer Van Laar

Spencer Pratt is highlighting just how much money the city of Los Angeles is wasting in court to fight victims of the major 2025 fires that were a result of arson and politicians’ woke incompetence.

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Pratt angrily called out Los Angeles officials for hiring expensive outside lawyers instead of using city lawyers:

The City of Los Angeles, led by Mayor Karen Bass, chose Munger Tolles & Olson LLP last year to defend the Department of Water and Power in lawsuits stemming from the fact that Los Angeles had empty reservoirs, dry hydrants, and no plans either for preventative or extinguishing measures related to the Palisades fire. 

Parris Law Firm’s Alexander R. Wheeler, who both lost his own home in the fire and represents other victims of the fire, acknowledged last February that the Munger Tolles firm was one of the best money could buy, because the city is battling claims for hundreds of thousands of dollars (or even millions) worth of property damage. No wonder California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is rapidly rising in the polls.

Notably, according to the Daily Journal, Munger Tolles previously represented government entities after the Lahaina fire, where once again woke politicians created a situation ripe for disaster ahead of and during the wildfires. In other words, this is the firm that leftist politicians go to in order to ensure victims receive no compensation and politicians receive no accountability. 

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Related: California: Becerra’s Lead Over Hilton Is Single Digit With 10% Undecided

Pratt did note on Tuesday that Los Angeles city officials are finally discussing possible resolutions of the lawsuits, after over a year of battling the victims. He also wants state Democrats to come to the table and acknowledge their role in imposing woke environmentalist policies on state parks that contributed to the fire-vulnerability crisis.

So perhaps Munger Tolles is not going to be quite as successful at getting California politicians off scot-free as it was in Hawaii. But meanwhile, as Pratt pointed out, how many large sums of taxpayer money have gone into the law firm? And also, for over a year, Los Angeles Democrats have been slow-rolling the rebuild and trying to repurpose private property for public housing. Bass’ own brother sued her over the absolutely disastrous city actions before, during, and after the fire.

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Perhaps Bass is finally willing to settle the lawsuits as she heads into the November election. We know that people were paying homeless voters to vote for her and that there was a lot of suspicious activity indicating she and socialist Nithya Raman did not actually beat Pratt in the L.A. mayoral primary as they supposedly did after three weeks of “counting.” Bass even has to resort to matching campaign donor cash with city funds. She is finally realizing that her track record is about to catch up with her.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LAWSUIT LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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