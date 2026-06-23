The Morning Briefing: UK Is Probably in for More Steaming Piles of What Hasn't Worked

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is chaperoning a day camp in Bulgaria for aspiring Ashton Kutcher lookalike competitors.

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Many thanks to my good friend Kevin for pinch-hitting for me so that I could enjoy a relaxing Father's Day.

In theory, human beings would be better off if we simply learned from our mistakes, whether they be personal, professional, or political. Sure, there are more ways to make mistakes in life, but that list will do for this discussion. The George Santayana quote, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it," is so well known because we're not very good at the lesson learning stuff.

It's not enough to merely remember the past, we have to be honest with ourselves about it when we do. Leftists aren't very good at that kind of thing. As I have written on many occasions, they lie so frequently that they soon begin to believe their own horse manure.

Keir Starmer may be getting out of the way in United Kingdom but, in typical leftist fashion, the next prime minister isn't likely to be an upgrade. We see the same kind of thing happen here all the time. Whenever one execrable Democrat leaves office, there's usually a worse one waiting in the wings. Kathy Hochul replacing Andrew Cuomo as governor of New York is a prime example.

It would appear that someone named Andy Burnham will succeed Starmer, and he keeps some interesting company. My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green took a look at Burnham in a recent column:

In his endorsement, Streeting said he wants Labour to pursue "a progressive capitalism focused on wealth creation as much as wealth distribution," but nobody seems to have told the "brains" behind Burnham: the Liberian-born daughter of lefty radicals, Miatta Fahnbulleh. CutMyTaxUK reported last year that Fahnbulleh "was born in Liberia as part of a prominent leftist revolutionary family, has served as a junior energy & housing minister in the Starmer government before resigning to support Burnham." Previously, as the "former head of the far-left New Economics Foundation," she proved "adept at churning out socialist policy proposals." Or as CMT-UK put it, "Keir Starmer has appointed a Housing Minister who hates private housing."

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When socialism inevitably fails, the socialists start screaming for more socialism. It's like suggesting bloodletting to heal a severed femoral artery. Despite an overwhelming historical body of evidence to the contrary, they truly believe that a couple of tweaks to the system will finally lead them to redistribution Utopia.

Chris wrote yesterday about the parallels between Labour in the U.K. and the Democratic Party here. The farther left each party goes, the more reflexively they double-down on bad ideas. We can talk (with good reason) forever about how screwed up the mayoral election in Los Angeles was, but the real tragedy was that Karen Bass was ever on the ballot.

Her first term has objectively been one of the worst in modern American history, for any office. She should have been run out of town with torches and pitchforks. Instead, she's been in first place throughout. And now, the alternative to the worst mayor ever is a woman who is even more of a whacked-out leftist.

It's a toxic combination of monumental ignorance and political masochism.

The United Kingdom is already reeling from too many horrible leftist policies, the last thing that the people there need is a continued dose of the status quo. Or a new status quo that is steeped in even more insanity. Maybe they'll get lucky and the radical jihadis will take over before the radical socialism flushes everything else down the toilet.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We have a couple of quick ones to start the week. Before we get to that, I just wanted to tell Tom that I agree with his note but couldn't legally use the picture. (No, it wasn't dirty — we just didn't have the rights to it.) Now we'll begin with this from Bob in Michigan:

Good morning, Mr. Kruiser! As to “getting along with Iran” … I will remind you that the Islamic world and the non-Islamic world have been fighting on and off since … before the crusades of years 1096 to 1291. Of course we’re never going to “get along with Iran!” Being religious fanatics, of course they’re not going to abide by the terms of the MOU! But they will at least be “quieter” for a few years! Hopefully until after this aging “boomer” assumes room temperature … in which case I won’t be worried about them! On that somber note … Have a great weekend! Cheers!

That headline was dripping with sarcasm, which I thought all of my regulars — like you, Bob — would immediately pick up on. I am obviously aware of the history of Islam. I rarely need to be reminded of anything. One of the fatal flaws in most negotiations between Western nations and the Jihadist countries is that Westerners presume that the Jihadis want something from us. Nah, they just want us dead. And I did have a great weekend, thank you.

We'll finish with this from Friend of the Briefing Brice:

While the US may never get along with Iran (meaning the mullahs and IRGC leaders) we now have further confirmation God has a sense of humor. How else would Iran and Egypt get "randomly assigned" as LGBTQ+ 'Pride Match' opponents for the FIFA World Cup match in Seattle June 26?

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#LoveWins. Also, I do hope that the "Queers for Palestine" kids show up in droves outside the game.

Thanks again, everyone who wrote!

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/22/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2026 TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

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Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

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EDT :

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