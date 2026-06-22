Father’s Day at the College World Series: A Son Plays on for His 9/11 Hero Dad

For the past six years, Father’s Day has been bittersweet for me. Of course, I love and miss my dad and remember him every day, seeing other people honor their dads at church and on social media stings.

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I serve at church in various ways every Sunday, including Father’s Day. I don’t think I’ve had to lead worship since my dad passed away, but this Father’s Day, I did security, which I think my dad would be proud to see me do. But I can’t imagine carrying the weight of Father’s Day that Erik Paulsen, Jr., did on Sunday at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Sunday.

Paulsen plays first base for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. He’s from Long Island, and he credits his father with getting him hooked on baseball. Erik Paulsen, Sr., was also an NYPD detective, and of course, he was on duty on Sept. 11, 2001.

“He spent two and a half months at Ground Zero, combing through debris, and he was very proud of it,” said his wife, Christine. “He wasn’t worried about himself. He was thinking about all the families that this affected.”

Related: Brother vs. Brother in Omaha Gave Fans a Bittersweet College World Series Moment

Erik Jr. signed with Stony Brook University, not far from home, and won Rookie of the Year in the conference in 2024. That summer, Erik Sr. faced a diagnosis that too many 9/11 first responders dealt with: throat cancer.

After the 2025 season, Erik Jr. transferred to North Carolina. His father’s last words to his son were, “I can’t wait to see you play in those baby blues.” (For the uninitiated, North Carolina’s primary uniform color is a gorgeous shade of light blue called Carolina Blue.)

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“Growing up playing baseball at UNC was always a dream,” Erik Jr.’s Tar Heels baseball bio quotes him as saying. “The culture, coaches, and players are what helped me know this is the place to be.”

Erik Sr. died in the early hours of July 4, 2025. Erik Jr. now wears a chain with a charm of his dad’s badge. It serves as a reminder of the dad who turned him on to baseball. And he was wearing it when he hit the Tar Heels’ first home run of the season.

Before you get to the Bosh, take 5 minutes to watch this incredible story about @Erik_Paulsen44 and his father, an NYPD officer and forever Erik's biggest fan.



You don't want to miss this one. pic.twitter.com/DdciJWJSpZ — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 29, 2026

Fast forward to Sunday, the second game of the best-of-three College World Series finals. The weight of missing his dad had to be on Erik Jr.’s shoulders, but he had the support of all the other Tar Heel dads.

We're all with you Paulie 🥹



For Father's Day, all of our Carolina Dads are wearing a 44 button to honor Erik's late father. https://t.co/swu5krAIiJ pic.twitter.com/j15NSRyq76 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 21, 2026

"I saw one of the dads, and I was like, 'Oh man, thank you so much for doing that,'" Paulsen told reporters after Sunday's game. "Then he said, 'Look around, Paulie.' And that's when I realized that every single one of the dads had a button on. I will never forget that, as long as I live."

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On Sunday, the Tar Heels beat the Oklahoma Sooners 6-2, forcing a game three on Monday night. Erik Jr. was a pivotal piece of that victory, hitting 3-for-5, including a double and an RBI. And I bet you can imagine who was on his mind throughout the whole game.

As a man who has lost his father, I feel for Erik Jr., and I’m proud of what he did. I’m wearing Carolina Blue this Monday, not just because I’d love to see the Tar Heels pull it off, but also because my heart goes out to this tremendous lefty (another quality that gives me an affinity for him). No matter who wins, I’ll be rooting for Erik Paulsen, Jr.

The College World Series has had everything this year: big swings, heartbreaking losses, wild momentum shifts, family stories that’ll get you right in the ribs, and enough drama to make Omaha feel like October.

I’ve been covering it all for PJ Media — including Georgia’s run, the personalities, the moments that matter beyond the box score, and the stories the rest of the sports media may breeze past on the way to the next highlight clip.

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