Meet the Uptalking Pajama Boy Behind the Graham Platner Campaign

In the 1995 film The Usual Suspects, Kevin Spacey plays Roger Kint, a soft, weaselly sort of character who bears a striking resemblance to the ubiquitous leftist tyrant of our current era. The biggest mistake you can make is to misjudge – on the basis of his outward appearance and demeanor – Kint’s power, ability, and will to do extremely horrible things. That demeanor and that appearance are his trap.

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My colleague Jamie Wilson perfectly described this phenomenon as it has applied to the now outgoing prime minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, and his regime:

A society of chestless men becomes easy prey for ideological capture and administrative evil. Without the chest, reason becomes a tool for rationalization, and the appetites rule unchecked. The ‘conditioners’ — the elites who shape culture and policy — then treat human beings as raw material to be managed rather than souls to be protected. The ordinary person becomes a thing, not a human.

We see this throughout the left in America. We often joke about the “pajama boy” archetype thanks to a meme that originated with a real person named Ethan Krupp, who in 2013 posed for a campaign photo in pajamas in support of Barack Obama’s “Affordable Care Act” or “Obamacare.”

Liberalism = Cuddly Fascism. And Pajama Boy is it's fussy, whiny mascot. #caring pic.twitter.com/38bknJ9m2z — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 19, 2013

The photo captured the essence of the left that we loathe so much – soft, lacking self-awareness, entitled, weak. And yet, here we sit in 2026, and Obamacare is the health insurance system of the land. They won with or in spite of “Pajama Boy.”

Indeed, chestless men are not hard to find, which brings us to Dan Moraff. You may not know the name, but you may have seen this clip of him describing how the Democrats arrived at dumpster-fire-in-Birkenstocks Graham Platner as the party’s Maine nominee for the Senate.

Graham Platner was recruited to run for Senate by a pair of socialist political operatives, Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan, who determined that another prospective candidate had “a skeleton in the closet.”



The Wall Street Journal published a rare interview with the duo on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/tbmOE5nxJX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 8, 2026

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To watch this clip, a normal observer would have to conclude that the next generation of leftist “strategists” is not that bright, lacking a moral compass, having zero concern for the welfare of America or Americans, and most dangerously, willing to do anything to obtain power.

So, in the spirit of “know your political enemy,” it’s worth getting to know more about Moraff, for he represents an entire breed of emerging leftist strategists who will play a role in this election cycle and others for years to come.

In an extensive piece well worth reading, the Wall Street Journal described Moraff as “Platner’s top strategist.” He’s the one credited (blamed?) with hiring a Democrat research firm named Northside Research to vet Platner. The newspaper reported that Moraff wanted an “expedited, cheaper review to be done within days.”

In three days, New York-based Northside Research produced a brief, risk-assessment memo for Moraff in lieu of a detailed research book—or the start of one—that can be hundreds of pages long. The expedited product laid out risks for the campaign, flagging some of Platner’s Reddit posts as the biggest threat to his budding campaign, some of those people said. The firm, which was paid $6,250, according to federal disclosures, followed up days later with additional limited vetting. They didn’t do a candidate interview or questionnaire, reported the Journal.

Two weeks after this, the Nazi-tattooed Platner entered the race for Senate in Maine. According to the Journal, this vetting missed major issues that now pose significant challenges for Platner, which include Platner’s Reddit posts and his sexually charged texts to women other than his wife.

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The Journal describes Moraff as disruptive in his approach to Democrat politics. It framed his past ten years in the arena as an attempt to prove he’s the one who can find those winning candidates that Democrat party leaders cannot.

Core to Moraff’s political philosophy is a belief that voters want outsiders to run for office and are willing to look past personal transgressions, as long as the candidate can connect with them… ’Real people who have lived real lives are giving voters something they’ve been starving for,’ Moraff said in a statement. ‘People want someone who will fight for them, not someone who’s been dreaming of power since they were in middle school and lived their lives accordingly,’ the Journal reported.

Moraff’s uptalking vocal fry notwithstanding, he has been in charge of damage control for Platner as each new scandalous revelation comes to light and threatens to derail the campaign. The Journal has reported that when these revelations happened, Moraff told campaign staff, “Good vibes only.”

I can say as a crisis manager myself that while this is a dangerous tenet, it’s not a naïve one. What it really means is that you’re willing to ignore whatever failings enter the public domain, and no matter what you’re accused of, you will keep moving forward without acknowledgment of what you’ve done wrong and certainly without any sincere attempt to make things right.

In other words, if “good vibes” is your crisis management mantra, it means that you sense that the electorate is so stupid that you can exploit that stupidity simply by pretending that scandalous things never happened or don’t matter. If Moraff is right, this sad state of American politics will mean more Graham Platners in the Senate and in Congress. But if he’s wrong, Platner’s campaign will go down in flames. There is likely no middle ground.

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Moraff’s backers call him a brilliant disrupter with a fresh perspective who doesn’t mind rubbing people the wrong way to win. But his work for Platner fits a pattern of management of previous campaigns, according to more than a dozen people who have worked with him over the last decade. In particular, candidate vetting has been a frequent source of tension, the Journal reported.

According to Moraff’s LinkedIn profile, he presently hails from Pittsburgh and is an Ivy League leftist, having graduated from Yale Law School and from Brown University, where he obtained an engineering degree. He’s been a consultant with a group called Dark Forest, which does political work, and he’s been a campaign manager, mostly supporting local races for judge and District Attorney (DA). He did several internships in the transit and transportation industry, and he once served as a contributor to The Onion.

In campaigns on which Moraff has worked, one not uncommon thread has been that candidates he’s supported went down in defeat because something in their past came to light and killed their campaigns. In Pittsburgh, the Democrat candidate for DA that Moraff supported lost due to revelations of the candidate’s anti-gay views.

When Debbie Medina ran for a seat in the New York State Senate in 2016, her campaign failed when it was revealed she had used a belt to discipline her son when he was a child. It’s not like this would have been that hard to learn in the vetting process. The information came to light in court testimony when that same (now adult) son was sentenced for committing a murder. Though Moraff denies that he’s the one who recruited Medina to run, he was a key part of her campaign.

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Moraff, in the most recent and current election cycle, recruited Nathan Sage, a military veteran, to run for the U.S. Senate in Iowa. Like his pattern with Platner, Moraff conducted a more cursory vetting process rather than a comprehensive one. Sage dropped out of the race in February 2026 after not being able to get the financial support needed to compete.

Sage said Moraff, who showed up at his workplace unexpectedly and convinced him to run, shifted his attention almost entirely from Iowa to Maine once he found Platner. He would sporadically make calls and join meetings only to criticize the campaign’s strategy or offer ideas that didn’t align with Sage’s views and the electorate in Iowa, the Journal reported.

“I feel like Daniel is goal-oriented, mindset-oriented…He will run through a wall for people, but he’ll also run through people for his mindset,” Sage told the Journal.

Philosophically, Moraff’s political center seems to be rooted in the Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) wing of the Democrat Party.

“It was Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign that set Moraff on his current course,” the Journal reported. “Moraff, who called himself a Sanders ‘supervolunteer,’ meaning he performed unpaid work that usually is assigned to paid staff, says he drew two conclusions from the independent senator’s unexpectedly competitive race against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination.”

In Pittsburgh, Moraff claimed a victory when he managed the winning campaign for leftist radical Summer Lee in her bid for the Pennsylvania State Senate. In 2022, she was elected to Congress in a heavily gerrymandered Western Pennsylvania district.

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Through it all, the Bernie Sanders influence can be found in most of Moraff’s work. No matter how morally bankrupt the candidate, he or she is always fighting for the little guy, always playing up their version of Robin Hood communism and redistributionism – take from the rich and anyone who works for a living to give to the government.

Specific issues voters care about come in second or not at all. What comes first is a messaging platform based on envy of anyone who’s achieved anything in life, or envy of anyone who’s taken personal responsibility to work hard on their own – without the government’s help – to take care of themselves and their families.

Moraff sticks to platitudes because I suspect that if his candidates started to make promises based on specifics, they’d have to enter debates they could easily lose. These are debates over things such as high crime, rising taxes, LGBTQ issues, entitlement programs, and homeless encampments. Either they’re not intellectually or morally equipped to engage in such debates, or they just have the less popular position, and Moraff may sense that.

To fear people like Moraff is not to respect them on a personal level. But you have to respect the very real threat they pose to the electoral balance in Washington. For them, the truth never gets in the way of a narrative that’s designed to exploit a largely politically ignorant and uninformed Democrat base.

The lesson here is that people like Moraff will do anything to win, and in the process, finding the most pristine candidate or actually caring about credibility and integrity does not factor into the equation. They see such priorities as a losing proposition at the ballot box.

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