The Banality of Keir Starmer: Chestless Bureaucrats and the Betrayal of Britain’s Daughters

In 1961, Hannah Arendt, already well known among the intellectual elites of America as an expert on the Nazi atrocities, was commissioned by The New Yorker to cover the trial of Adolf Eichmann, the man who had organized the logistics of the Holocaust. Eichmann had been captured the previous year in Argentina in a daring Mossad operation and smuggled out of the country so that Israel could put him on trial for his crimes.

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As Arendt watched the trial, she realized in horror that the smug, evil, monstrous character she had expected to see was in fact a petty, banal, and sometimes silly bureaucrat, a man of little creativity and no real moral agency. Eichmann was an apparatchik who spouted bureaucratese and blamed “the system” for actions that led to the cold-hearted murder of millions of Jews and other innocent people.

This was not the dramatic villain of popular imagination. Eichmann did not foam at the mouth with ideological fury. He did not radiate demonic charisma. He was ordinary. He was shallow. He was obsessed with his own minor career successes and wrapped himself in the comforting language of duty, procedure, and obedience. The man who had coordinated the trains, the roundups, and the machinery of death spoke like a mid-level manager defending his quarterly reports.

Arendt had come to Jerusalem prepared to witness radical evil. What she encountered instead was something more disturbing: the banality of evil. In her subsequent book, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil, she argued that the great atrocities of the modern age are often carried out not by monsters, but by thoughtless functionaries: men and women who fail to think critically, who cannot (or will not) see the human reality of their actions, and who hide behind the impersonal shield of bureaucracy and cliché.

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The evil was real. The deeds were monstrous. But the perpetrator, at least in this case, was strikingly mediocre. Arendt’s phrase was never meant to excuse Eichmann. It was meant to warn us: this kind of evil is harder to fight precisely because it looks so ordinary. It spreads not through grand passion, but through small, everyday failures of moral imagination.

Britain’s Banality of Evil

Decades later, that same warning echoes with painful relevance in contemporary Britain.

For years, and in some cases for decades, organized networks of men, predominantly of Pakistani Muslim heritage, carried out the systematic rape, grooming, trafficking, and brutal sexual exploitation of thousands upon thousands of vulnerable British girls, many of them working-class. This was not a few isolated incidents. It was a widespread pattern across multiple towns and cities. The June 2026 Rape Gang Inquiry Report, led by MP Rupert Lowe, has only begun to pull back the curtain on the horrifying scale.

What makes this evil particularly Arendtian is not the depravity of the perpetrators alone, but the army of banal bureaucrats who enabled it. Police officers, social workers, council officials, National Health Service staff, prosecutors, and senior civil servants at multiple levels knew what was happening. They had reports. They had victims coming forward. They had clear patterns staring them in the face. And far too often, they did nothing — or actively obstructed justice.

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These bureaucrats and public servants were neither ignorant nor incompetent. Rather, this was Arendt’s banality of evil in action: officials prioritized “community cohesion,” feared being labeled racist, and chose career self-preservation over the lives of young girls. They buried evidence, discouraged investigations, hid or omitted references to ethnicity, and sheltered behind bureaucratic language and procedural excuses. “We didn’t want to stir tensions.” “The girls were making poor lifestyle choices.” The same thoughtless, cliché-ridden mindset Arendt observed in Eichmann’s glass booth now permeated British government offices and police stations.

Where was the vaunted “investigative journalism” that loves to preen about “speaking truth to power”? For years, much of the mainstream media looked away or downplayed the story, treating honest reporting as a dangerous form of bigotry. The few journalists who did pursue it faced resistance even within their own newsrooms. The same elites who lecture the public about moral courage revealed themselves to be chestless functionaries, more terrified of violating progressive taboos than of allowing children to be systematically raped.

This scandal was not hidden in the shadows of a dictatorship. It happened in plain sight, in one of the world’s oldest democracies, enabled by layer after layer of the modern administrative state. Keir Starmer, who served as director of Public Prosecutions from 2008 to 2013 during critical years of these failures, sits at the apex of this system today. Whether by direct decisions or the larger culture he helped shape and lead, his tenure coincided with a period when the machinery of justice too often ground to a halt when it mattered most.

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The banality here is unmistakable. These were not mustache-twirling villains cackling in smoke-filled rooms. They were ordinary officials, credentialed, polite, and procedurally diligent, who simply could not, or would not, think beyond the ideological boundaries they had absorbed. They lacked the moral imagination to see the girls as real human beings whose suffering demanded immediate, uncompromising action.

The Men Without Chests

This is where C.S. Lewis provides the deeper diagnosis. In his 1943 book The Abolition of Man, Lewis warned about the creation of “men without chests.” He described the human person as a tripartite being: the head (intellect and reason), the belly (raw appetites and instincts), and the chest — that middle faculty of properly trained moral sentiments. The chest is what allows us to feel rightly: courage in the face of danger, honor, protective love for the innocent, and a visceral disgust at cruelty and predation.

Modern education and elite culture, Lewis argued, were busy producing men without chests. They train the intellect to dissect and debunk. They indulge the appetites. But they starve the chest and ridicule it, dismissing traditional virtues as mere “feelings” or outdated social constructs. The result is an entire class of clever, articulate, highly credentialed people who lack the emotional and moral formation to act rightly when it matters. They can calculate political risk. They can recite procedural guidelines. But they cannot summon the courage to defend the weak when doing so requires defying fashionable opinion.

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Britain’s ruling bureaucracy and the wider cultural class that staffs and protects it have produced exactly these men without chests. They possess enough intellect to understand the data on the rape scandals. They have functioning appetites for status, career advancement, and social approval. What they lack is the chest: the trained moral response that would make the systematic rape of vulnerable girls intolerable. Instead of righteous anger, they offer bureaucratic equivocation. Instead of protective courage, they offer worries about “community relations.” They see through traditional notions of duty and chivalry, but they have nothing noble to replace them with.

Lewis foresaw the danger. A society of chestless men becomes easy prey for ideological capture and administrative evil. Without the chest, reason becomes a tool for rationalization, and the appetites rule unchecked. The “conditioners” — the elites who shape culture and policy — then treat human beings as raw material to be managed rather than souls to be protected. The ordinary person becomes a thing, not a human. This is precisely what Arendt observed in Eichmann and what we see repeated in the dull, procedural indifference of so many British officials.

The girls were not failed by a few bad apples. They were failed by a system that no longer forms people with chests. It forms careerists. It forms conformists. It forms the perfect enablers of banal evil.

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A Warning for America

The banality of evil that Arendt exposed and the “men without chests” that Lewis warned about are two aspects of the same failure. Thoughtless bureaucracy thrives when a culture stops forming moral courage and righteous sentiment.

In Britain’s rape scandals, this combination proved catastrophic. For years, police, social services, prosecutors, and senior politicians, including during Keir Starmer’s time as director of Public Prosecutions, enabled the systematic exploitation of thousands of girls through indifference, procedural excuses, and fear of violating progressive taboos. They were not monsters. They were ordinary but chestless functionaries who lacked the moral imagination to put innocent lives ahead of career comfort and ideological conformity.

The lesson is clear. A society that produces men without chests will be governed by the banal enablers of evil. Recovering the chest through cultivating courage, honor, and unapologetic moral truth is not optional, not if we want to remain a great civilization. It is essential that we protect the vulnerable and resist the quiet machinery of administrative evil before it claims more victims.

The hour is late. The question Britain — and the West, for the rest of us are next — must answer is whether enough men (and women) with chests still remain to meet the challenge.

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