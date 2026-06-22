ICE Blotter: All the Crimes That Didn't Need to Happen But Did Because ... Democrats

If you argue politics with a liberal, you know this mission is akin to debating a statue of Helen Keller that is angrily giving you the silent treatment.

Though I firmly ascribe to the mantra, "Time is life and life is short. Don't waste your life on a doofus," I occasionally find myself on Facebook trying to gavage facts down the throats of many a doofus, only to have them spew them back out faster than a friend with lap-band surgery regurgitates a hamburger bun.

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Your rainbow-haired batwanger-in-law is incapable of assessing facts, which we know because our favorite Soviet defector, Yuri Bezmenov, told us this in 1984.

If you can't watch the entire 6:50-minute video, please watch about one minute starting at the 1:16 mark. This is where Bezmenov explains why "demoralized" people cannot accept facts:

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Liberals respond to reports of illegal immigrant crime the same way they react to evidence of voter fraud:

It doesn't happen

If it does happen, it's not a significant amount

"You're a RACIST!"

Now that we can agree that your mentally ill in/out-law isn't capable of embracing reality, let's talk about heinous crimes that have been committed by people who never should have been here and wouldn't be but for Democrats: illegal immigrants.

100% True Illegal Immigrant Crime Story #1

The Homeland Security Department (DHS) arrested Giovanna Mercedes Moreno Occhipinti, 32, who, despite being in the U.S. illegally, was able to land a teaching job (of course) in Illinois (DUH).

On December 2, 2024, long after Occhipinti's students were asleep, she allegedly drove two gun-slingers of Tren de Aragua to a party in Chicago, where they pulled out their gats and ventilated a group of party-goers, leaving three dead and a handful injured.

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FACT-O-RAMA! A mass shooting is routinely defined as a shooting that involves at least four people shot, not including the shooter, in a fluid, non-stop situation.

Occhipinti was arrested on various weapons charges on Dec. 5, 2025 but, thanks to Chicago's sanctuary laws, was released. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was never notified. Curious: how did she get hired for a teaching job in the U.S.?

Partnering with ICE would go against our mission to make Chicago the most immigrant friendly city in the country and turn ours into a community of fear for immigrants. Furthermore, enforcing immigration law would take away needed resources and time from the Chicago Police Department. - Chicago.go

You read that correctly: Occhipinti was the getaway driver for a mass shooting in Chicago, and the city let her walk.

Thanks to ICE, Occhipinti is currently a guest at the Grayson County Detention Center in Leitchfield, Ky..

1,200 x 735

ICE busted 735 illegal immigrants in May, just in Houston, and they have a total of over 1,200 convictions for violence among them.

The gang of 735 had accrued more than 1,700 convictions, but let's focus on the 1,200 violent ones.

Many of those arrested are from various Latino gangs, including MS‑13, Tango Blast, 18th Street, and Surenos 13.

Some of those busted have been convicted of rape, child sexual assault, murder, terrorist threats, drug trafficking, and no fewer than 30 weapons convictions.

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In addition to these arrests, ICE busted over 200 more illegal immigrants with pending charges against them, either here in the U.S. or back home in their "s**thole" countries of origin. That's a total of 935 illegals arrested around Houston in May 2026 alone. That means that almost 1,000 illegal immigrant criminals are no longer a threat to Houston.

Melt Your Cold, Cold Heart

To the horror of every New Yorker, Felix Rojas, 44, was arrested and convicted for having sexual relations with the corpse of a man who entered the New York City subway and died.

Jorge Gonzalez, 33, grabbed a seat on the subway and passed away for reasons unknown. Three hours later, Rojas "serendipitously" happened upon the corpse of Gonzalez and proceeded to sexually assault it for at least 30 minutes.

FACT-O-RAMA! As a former denizen of New York City, I can assure you that it is all but impossible to ride the subway for 30 minutes without someone boarding your subway car, suggesting Rojas had an audience for at least part of the ghoulish attack.

Gonzalez was recently sentenced to five years for his repugnant assault. Not too shabby considering the UK turned a blind eye to animals who sexually assaulted 250,00 living women and girls in the UK. But to New Yorkers like myself, five years isn't long enough.

Related: Subway Psycho Sexually Assaults Dead New York City Straphanger

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The common denominator behind all of these criminals is one thing: they never should have been here, and, if not for the Democrats, they would not have been.

Why do the Democrats fight so hard to keep these savages walking among us? Because the entire globalist replacement plan hinges on illegal immigrants: If they cannot stay, the plan will fail. It's that simple. This is the hill the leftists will die on.

BÄRENJUDE-O-RAMA! If you want to get this reference, please watch Inglourious Basterds.

Oblige them!

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via GIPHY

The Second Amendment is looking pretty good right now...

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