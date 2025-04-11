Subway Psycho Sexually Assaults Dead New York City Straphanger

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:52 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Because riding the New York City subway just isn't scary enough.

FACT-O-RAMA! Every New Yorker's biggest fear is being pushed onto the subway tracks and car after car Ginsuing their bodies into human cold cuts. The second biggest is dying on the train and riding the subway system for hours before being discovered.

Police are looking for a debauched deviant who happened upon the body of a man who had given up the ghost shortly after jumping on the train. The perp purloined the dead man's property, but for some, robbing the dead just isn't ghoulish enough.

Video shows the now-deceased passenger taking a seat on the subway hours earlier. He accepted a cigarette from a woman and died shortly after smoking it. Police are looking at her as well.

NECRO-RAMA! This is about to get ugly!

After stealing some of the dead guy's possessions, the suspect's thoughts turned "amorous."

In a new low for even the communist toilet town that is New York City, the suspect then spent the next hour violating the man from....um....top to bottom, shall we say?

New York City police were able to identify the fiend and visited the home of his brother, where the perp has been staying.

The brother told cops that his sicko sibling, though a heroin addict and a convicted criminal, would never deign to diddle the dead.

"I haven’t seen him in a few days," the brother insisted. "He started staying out late. He has never done anything like this in his life, not what they said he did. I don’t think that he did that. He’s not that type of person...They said he took his thing out and put it in the guy’s …. yeah, I don’t think he did that, he’s not a pervert."

Investigators are now unsure if they are chasing the right guy. 

Subway surveillance video says otherwise.

After sexually assaulting the dead man's body, the corpus creeper disappeared onto the streets of Lower Manhattan. 

As if having your corpse robbed and defiled isn't "New York" enough for you, another miscreant happened upon the dead man—with his pants pulled down—and rifled through his pockets for whatever the nec-romancer (see what I did there?) left behind. 

A subway train conductor found the dead man's ravaged body at around 1:30 am.

RECAP 

The NYPD is looking for a woman who gave a man what turned out to be his last cigarette. The man then died and spent several hours touring NYC via the subway system, until a heroin addict—who recently got out of jail for either assault or robbery, the family can't recall—robbed and raped the dead guy. In a grim example of "sloppy seconds," another man then re-robbed the unluckiest dude in the world.

The cops thought they knew the identity of the man responsible for the grisly crimes, but now they aren't sure who they are looking for. 

FACT-O-RAMA! Days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared the NYC subways safe to ride, an illegal immigrant set fire to a woman, who burned to death. 

For horrified New Yorkers, the only real silver lining here is that the twisted sodomite accused of raping the dead guy is a Dodgers fan

Two days prior, another animal attempted to rape a living woman on a subway platform but was fought off. He is still on the loose as well. 

Maybe it's time again for Kathy Hochul to remind the people of NYC how safe the subway truly is. 

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.
