The Morning Briefing: Starting to Get the Feeling That We May Never Get Along With Iran

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the weekend explaining Liberace and funnel cakes to middle school children in rural Uzbekistan.

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While I am typically reluctant to delve into complex international political stories — my expertise is closer to home — this one is almost impossible to ignore. Also, the internet is the place where people go to pontificate on subjects about which they know nothing. Kidding. I know something, but I won't be pontificating.

There are a couple of things that I know for sure about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the United States and Iran have kinda/sorta agreed to. The first is that, if you have enough time to go through a lot of what has been written about it, you will be able to find something to confirm whatever it is that you think about it.

The second is that, any of the things you read that were written by the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media will be wrong. Yeah, any of us could have figured that out.

If you aren't up to speed yet, a good place to begin is with this examination of the MoU that my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote yesterday. Then follow that up with this column that Scott Pinsker wrote later in the day. My two colleagues covered a lot of ground in the two columns, and clear up a lot of the noise that's out there.

My friend and RedState colleague Ward Clark wrote about the MoU's effect on oil supplies, which could end up being quite positive for those of us camping over here on the Republican side of the aisle:

With the 2026 midterms fast approaching, this has to be a source of satisfaction for the Trump administration in particular, and Republicans in general. Spiking gasoline prices never benefits the party that is seen to be holding the reins, but if oil prices keep dropping and gasoline runs below the pre-war average, that may benefit the GOP candidates - and if it drops lower, to pre-Biden levels, that would help even more.

After my cursory perusal of the MoU, I was hoping in my gut that this might be the upside. If it provides an assist to the Republicans for the midterms, I won't fret about anything else. My expectations for the longterm future of US/Iran relations have been very low for decades, and will remain so indefinitely. I'm not convinced that regime change would have greatly improved anything.

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I will say that I'm glad we're not harboring any "better living through nation-building in the Middle East" fantasies these days. Had President Trump and his administration gone down that path to madness, I would have been consumed by Bush HW and W flashbacks.

All of the deep analysis of the Memorandum of Understanding has gone over the myriad ways it might play out. I can't say with certainty that his is a "take a breath" and wait situation, but it's definitely giving me that vibe.

I hope everyone has a great weekend. Even though my child lives on the other end of the country, I'm taking Father's Day off, so Kevin will be covering Monday's Briefing for me. Happy early Father's Day to all you paternal types out there.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will begin with this from Christopher K. today:

I am a fellow Arizonan and enjoy your morning brief each work day. It helps keep me sane. My fear is that Democrats are gaining in our state and it will result in another California or Colorado situation. Unfortunately too many people are buying the governor being moderate and many think she will get reelected. What can Republicans do to stop it? Thanks.

I still take comfort in the fact that six of the nine representatives Arizona has in the House are Republican, and two of them are members of the Freedom Caucus. Andy Biggs also was until he decided to run for governor. What has happened in Colorado is a cautionary tale, of course. I do think that our gun situation here will keep us purple for a lot longer. The Arizona GOP needs to start building a bench, it's that simple. When I moved back here eight years ago I think that the only plan was to hope that Doug Ducey would run for Senate.

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Dale S. writes:

Apropos of nothing: Used to see REM in Athens for $1. 'Course, I'm so old I saw ZZTop's Worldwide Texas Tour in the Atlanta Stadium for $10.

I do miss '70s and '80s concert prices. I wanted to see Dwight Yoakam a few months ago and the cheapest tickets were $111. I believe you, but I've met so many people over the years who say they used to see R.E.M. in Athens that is seems like the city would have had to have a population of over a million.

This is from Friend of the Briefing Charlotte:

Dear Kruiser-Man, I agree that ED is an apt acronym for the Dept of Education, as it has been dysfunctional since its inception. If we had more actual MAGA legislators, Congress would act to close it down. But we know we don't have enough of those, because they refuse to pass the SAVE America Act. We need to go scorched earth in the next few primaries and get ourselves some real MAGA senators. I've missed several Morning Briefings lately, because I managed to wreck my bicycle Saturday morning and broke my damn hip. It felt so good to see the MB this morning.

Ugh, so sorry to hear that. Most of the worst injuries I've ever had came from bicycle wrecks, the bulk of them from one incident when I was a kid. We didn't wear helmets then. I had just gotten back on the bike in April when I wiped out while running (my 'hood is a nightmare of uneven running surfaces) and wrecked my wrist. Now I don't worry about the bike as much. Feel better!

We'll have Michael E. wrap things up for the week:

Dear Kruiserman, I have a couple of suggestions from the Goo Goo Dolls. (I admit, I am a huge fan, even if Robbie looks like a total NY Blue Haired Karen.) Anyway, you should check out their version of "Don't Change." Same song with a more rock and roll vibe. Also check out their cover of "Take Me Out To the Ball Game."

I used to listen to the Goo Goo Dolls a lot when they first hit. Always liked them but I sort of forgot about them for a long time. A month or so ago, I heard "Iris" in the background of a television show or movie I was watching. Definitely going to check out the "Don't Change" cover, thanks!

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Fun week here in the Mailbag, thanks everyone!

Everything Isn't Awful

Been there.

PJ Media

Me. Wishing a Summer-Long Rash on Libs Who Complain About Knicks' White House Visit

VodkaPundit. The Iran War Was Easy. The Peace Is the Problem.

Kevin and Kruiser. 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #101: Stop Giving Attention to the Idiot Witches on 'The View'

Cuba Falling: Free the Kid Already

11 Illegal Aliens Among 15 Fraudsters Facing Charges in Massachusetts

James Talarico Shares a Bank Account With His Mommy

OOH, PICK ME. The Democratic Party Base Is Angry. Is the Party Paying Attention?

Ten Years After Antifa Attack, a Reporter Seeks to Win Back His Second Amendment Rights

Hardliners in Iran Hate the MOU, but the Government Media Is Restrained

These People Are Putting Their Lives, Fortunes, and Sacred Honor on the Line for Freedom

Tehran Mayor: War With 'Great Satan' U.S. 'Is Ongoing, Existential'

The Real Victim of Charlie Kirk's Murder? Some Hollywood Actress

Defending Education Sues University of California for Penalizing Non-Preferred Pronoun Use

Jon Ossoff Tried to Mock Mike Collins Over His ‘Daddy.’ Then the Receipts Came Out.

The Banality of Keir Starmer: Chestless Bureaucrats and the Betrayal of Britain’s Daughters

Obama Opens His Monument by Lecturing America. Again.

The FDA's Advisory Committees Are Failing Rare Disease Patients

Why Trump Signed the MOU — and What’s Going to Happen When All That Iranian Oil Hits the Marketplace

Vance Reminds Israel Who Its Only Real Ally Is

Townhall Mothership

Trump Just Obliterated the Number One Lie Leftists Are Telling About Iran Deal

Feds Sue Philly: DOJ Challenges City's Attempt to Regulate Federal Law Enforcement

Shots Fired in Times Square During Knicks Championship Parade Celebration

As was his presidency. The Obama Presidential Center's Opening Ceremony Was a Complete Mess

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Toy Gun Demand Increasing. That's Good News for Second Amendment

Cam&Co. SCOTUS Nixes Gun Ban for Marijuana User

Yeah...NO. Anti-Gun Lawmaker Wants CDC Database of 'Gun Violence Research'

Iran Cancels Switzerland Talks

YIKES! Ukraine Strikes Moscow--Hard, With Amazing Video

Home run! Minor League Baseball Team Refuses to Wear the Pride Sleeves

It's About to Go Down: FBI Descends on LA Skid Row Over Potential Voter Fraud/Bribery of Homeless

Love It: Boston Statues Get 'Scottish Cone' Treatment From Tartan Army

Nearly 60 Years Later, Trump Awards Medal of Honor to Marine Who Wouldn't Leave His Men Behind

UK City Council Launches Court Bid to Ban Union Jacks That ‘Intimidate Diverse Communities’

Deranged: Whoopi Wants Knicks to Visit White House for Slavery Reminder, Not Victory Lap

LOLOLOL. You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and Lefties CAN'T DEAL

VIP

#MeToo. Leno Nails Real Reason for the Death of Late-Night in Just Two Sentences

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. The Terrible Mercy of AI Killbots

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: UK Lady Coppers on the Beat

There's a New Fast Food Favorite In Town... but I Don't Buy It

Will We Know Alien Life When We See It?

The Masks of Humanity, Then and Now

The War of 1812: When America Fought Britain and Found Its Backbone

Sodom and Gomorrica: Clinical Insanity

Why Do Democrats Hate America? Part 2

Around the Interwebz

Great Job, Internet: This fan-made virtual Criterion Closet is slick as hell

A bold satellite rescue mission came together in record time, but will it work?

11 Ways Cultures Around the World Celebrate the Summer Solstice

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Chicago founding member Walter Parazaider (sax/woodwinds) died this week, so here's your weekend two-fer. RIP.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/18/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JUNE 19 - SUNDAY, JUNE 21, 2026 FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: GB News

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Roll Call

Secondary Print: Daily Caller

Radio: FOX

New Media: Center Square



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

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THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Joint Base Andrews

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1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT greets U.S. Air Force Service Members

Joint Base Andrews

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THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Camp David

Joint Base Andrews

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THE PRESIDENT arrives Camp David

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SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2026



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TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: TIME

Secondary Print: New York Post

Radio: FOX

New Media: The Christian Post



EDT :

8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Camp David

Closed Press



SUNDAY, JUNE 21, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: USA Today

Secondary Print: Bloomberg Government

Radio: NPR

New Media: NTD



EDT :

4:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Camp David

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Camp David en route Joint Base Andrews

Camp David

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews

Joint Base Andrews

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route The White House

Joint Base Andrews

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool

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