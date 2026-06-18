11 Illegal Aliens Among 15 Fraudsters Facing Charges in Massachusetts

The U.S. Justice Department has announced charges against over a dozen individuals in connection with food stamp and other benefits fraud in Massachusetts, and the majority of them are illegal aliens.

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The federal investigation into fraud in multiple Democrat states has uncovered the fact that mass operations to steal taxpayer money usually involve both dishonest American citizens and criminal foreigners. Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald for the National Fraud Enforcement Division put it this way in a June 18 press release: “These cases highlight a broader, deeply troubling pattern: the exploitation of America’s safety-net by illegal aliens.”

Since welfare always involves forced redistribution of wealth by the government, it is naturally vulnerable to fraud and to encouraging unjust entitlement. That is why the Founding Fathers were opposed to federal welfare programs. But it is especially condemnable when the welfare money is going not even to American citizens, but to foreigners present here in direct violation of our laws.

The Department of Homeland Security was therefore also involved in the Massachusetts case. “These criminal illegal aliens conspired to defraud Massachusetts taxpayers of more than $1.4 million in public benefits, depriving American citizens of benefits that they needed,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “After these [11] criminal illegal aliens face justice, they will be swiftly removed from our country so they can never defraud American taxpayers again. Under President Trump, DHS is putting the American people first again.”

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While Massachusetts is not an official sanctuary state, it does impose restrictions on cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Therefore, it is not surprising that the state is a haven for many illegal alien criminals.

From the press release:

Heriberto Rodriguez of Framingham, Mass., is charged with passport fraud, SNAP fraud, and aggravated identity theft in connection with $546,463 in total benefit fraud loss… Mirian Chalas, 33, a U.S. citizen living in Salem N.H., is charged with making false statements in connection with $266,000 in MassHealth fraud; $25,000 in Social Security Disability fraud; and $12,000 in SNAP fraud; Santo Escolastico Cuello, 56, a Dominican national unlawfully living in Worcester, Mass., is charged with aggravated identity theft and making false statements relating to a health care program in connection with $162,180 in MassHealth fraud...Mario Baez Romero, 45, a Dominican national unlawfully living in Somerville, Mass., is charged with aggravated identity theft and passport fraud in connection with $26,942 in SNAP fraud and $48,785 in MassHealth…Richard Odelis Vallegas Nunez, 35, a Dominican national unlawfully living in Allston, Mass., is charged with aggravated identity theft and unlawful production of an identification document in connection with $48,865 in MassHealth fraud; Miguel Diaz Matos, 54, a Dominican national living in Lynn, Mass., is charged with illegal acquisition or use of SNAP benefits, theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft in connection with $13,431 in SNAP fraud and $50,494 in MassHealth fraud;

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There were also four "John Does" suspected of being illegal aliens, who were responsible for $75,000; $11,000; $32,717; and $38,776 in fraud, respectively. You will note that many of these criminals committed more than one crime or even managed to steal from multiple government programs.

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The list of fraudsters continues:

Mitul Patel, 40, an Indian national unlawfully living in Worcester, Mass., is charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud…Santo Tejada Sanchez, 48, a Dominican national unlawfully living in Haverhill, Mass., is charged with aggravated identity theft, theft of government funds and SNAP benefit fraud totaling $4,054; Jennifer Ferran, 48, a U.S. Citizen living in Haverhill, Mass., is charged with theft of government property, Social Security fraud and furnishing false information to Social Security in connection with over $29,000 in Social Security fraud; Owen Landry, a/k/a “Oski,” 24, a U.S. citizen living in Haverhill, Mass., is charged with theft of government property, Social Security fraud and furnishing false information to Social Security in connection with over $29,000 in Social Security fraud; and Yahaira Diaz Gomez, 45, a Dominican national living in Mattapan, Mass., is charged with making false statements relating to a health care program in connection with $48,694 MassHealth fraud.

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Think how many Americans had to pay taxes to fund all that money the fraudsters stole.

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